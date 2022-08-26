Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Ashley Deann Bivins, 37, 835 Fourth St. S.W., was charged Aug. 25 with trespass.
• Steven Robert Burke, 28, 1215 CS Powell Rd., Omega, was charged Aug. 26 with failure to register as a sex offender.
• Jeremiah David Perry, 21, 2607 Whispering Pines Rd., Albany, was charged Aug. 24 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property (felony), possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Francisco Moctezuma, 26, 504 Rossman Dairy Rd. Lot O, was charged Aug. 23 with driving while license was suspended or revoked (misdemeanor) and DUI refusal.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Paul Anthony Cooley, 35, 703 West Central Ave., was charged Aug. 25 with failure to register as a sex offender and a probation violation.
• Vincente Gonzalez-Cortez, 42, 114 Dean Mathews Rd., was charged Aug. 25 with disorderly conduct and criminal trespass - family violence.
• Anthony Catrell Perry, 38, 727 White Pond Rd., Leesburg Ga, was charged Aug. 24 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a crime and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Anterrio Temetrius Merritt, 30, 290 Honey Bear Rd, Norman Park, was charged Aug. 24 with aggravated battery (family violence) and false imprisonment.
