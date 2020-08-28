Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
- Troy Alex Tyrone Davidson, 36, 672 Edmondson Road, was charged Aug. 13 with probation violation.
- Vash Robert Harris, 17, 182 Price Road, was charged Aug. 24 with simple battery.
- Jamie Devante Hill, 27, 762 Helicopter Road in Thomasville, was charged Aug. 25 with furnishing alcohol/drugs/weapons/contraband to inmates, violation of oath by public officer, criminal attempt and two counts of possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes.
- Cabrera Vincio Lopez, 36, 147 Deer Run Road, was charged Aug. 25 with driving under influence-alcohol, failure to dim headlights and driving without license.
- Christina Gail Kosik, 41, 119 29th Avenue N.W., was charged Aug. 25 with aggravated assault.
- Dale Lee Sanders, 60, 1842 Tickner Road in Doerun, was charged Aug. 25 with probation violation.
- Demetrius Monterrius Daris, 32, 215 Fourth Street N.W. in Camilla, Aug. 26 with obstruction of an officer (non-physical).
- William John Bromley Jr., 44, 302 Little River Road in Tifton, was charged Aug. 27 with defective equipment and no insurance.
Theft
- A Moultrie man reported burglary on Aug. 25 in reference to tools and frozen food valued at a total of $800 that were taken from his home on Hopewell Church Road by an unknown person.
- A Moultrie man reported theft by taking on Aug. 27 in reference to an unknown person stealing a $500 bicycle.
Abuse
- A Moultrie man reported child abuse on Aug. 27 in reference to a past occurred incident on Edmondson Road.
Dispute
- A Hartsfield woman reported a dispute on Aug. 27 in reference to an aunt and niece arguing over neglect and abuse that a family was receiving.
Fraud
- A Moultrie woman reported deposit account fraud on Aug. 25 in reference to a scam that sent her a $3,900 check that said she could take $500 from it though her bank told her it was no good.
Criminal Trespass
- A Norman Park man reported criminal trespass on Aug. 25 in reference to an unknown person breaking a window at his home on East Gate Drive.
Battery
- A Moultrie woman reported simple battery for Aug. 25 in reference to her juvenile son being drunk, smoking and then putting her in a chokehold after she attempted to discipline him.
Threats
- A Norman Park woman reported terroristic threats and acts on Aug. 26 in reference to her child’s father, known for prior abuse, threatening to attack her potentially with a gun.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
- Saul Emmanuelle Rivera, 18, 118 Second Street S.W., was charged Aug. 25 with obstruction of an officer and simple battery.
- Damien Thomas Brown, 29, 5 28th Avenue N.W., was charged Aug. 25 with failure to appear.
- Brian Jeremy Hargraves, 41, 1938 Fourth Street S.E., was charged Aug. 25 with disorderly conduct-city ordinance.
- Brittany Coynetter, 24, 1321 11th Avenue S.E., was charged Aug. 26 with probation violation.
- Prentice Eugene Merriweather III, 34, 409 Ninth Avenue S.E., was charged Aug. 26 with failure to drive within single lane, driving while license suspended or revoked (misdemeanor), willful obstruction of law enforcement officers-misdemeanor, possession of drug related objects and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
- Markeyila Letear Glover, 23, 1330 U.S. Highway 319 N., Lot 23, in Norman Park, was charged Aug. 27 with battery (family violence).
- Erica Shanele Edwards, 31, 812 Northside Drive, Apartment S, was charged Aug. 27 with disorderly conduct.
- Marcus Antonio Davis, 41, 426 Sixth Street S.W., was charged Aug. 27 with battery (family violence).
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
- Frankie Lee Wade, 405 MLK Jr. Drive, Apartment 8, was charged Aug. 24 with driving without license, driving under influence-drugs/alcohol, windshields and windshield wipers, and driving without headlights when required.
