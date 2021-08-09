Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Albert Earl Shearls Jr., 59, 1722 Dean Lane, was charged August 6 with failure to stop at a stop sign and reckless driving.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Clayton James McMillan, 20, 1000 Holmes Drive Apt 1, was charged August 7 with driving with a suspended or revoked license and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Craig Donnell Brown, 25, 1437 Sumner Circle, was charged August 8 with D.U.I./drugs.
• Paula Monique Hightower, 37, 263 Captain Gay Road, was charged August 7 with D.U.I.
• Tevin Denorris Fuller, 30, 318 Free Ave., Doerun, was charged August 8 with D.U.I and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Jose Pena, 20, 1972 Sardis Church Road, was charged August 7 with D.U.I., no insurance and tail lights required.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Michael Farris Strickland Sr., 56, 145 Lee Court House Road, was charged August 8 with D.U.I., open container and following too closely.
• Alan Terrell Dorminey, 60, 421 Swift Canteen Road, was charged August 8 with failure to yield entering a roadway and D.U.I.
• Saul Emmanuelle Rivera, 19, 215 Fourth Ave. S.E., was charged August 6 with failure to appear and battery.
• Jeremy Cortez Gaines, 22, 197 Church St., Elenton, was charged August 6 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Kimberly Leona Yon, 42, 801 Eighth Ave. S.E. was charged August 7 with drug court violation.
• Demartez Rashard Simpson, 32, 219 Church St., Pelham, was charged August 8 with probation violation.
• Zacharian O’Hara Williams, 25, 806 N. Peachtree St., Doerun, was charged August 7 with simple battery - family violence.
• Tony Ed Harris, 46, 803 Hill Crest, was charged August 8 with theft by deception and theft by conversion.
• Damian Jamal Doe, 31, 811 W. Mary St. Apt D6, Valdosta, was charged August 6 with failure to appear.
• Quinton Tyrell Debruce, 24, 325 Pine Trail Road, was charged August 8 with failure to appear, giving false information, driving while license suspended or revoked and defective equipment.
• Bobby James English, 40, 879 Tucker Road, was charged August 7 with leaving the scene of an accident hit and run and no insurance.
