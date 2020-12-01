Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Dayin Dalila Vasquez, 18, of Moultrie was charged with driving without license on Nov. 30.
• Taylor McCord, 20, of Moultrie was charged with simple battery (family violence) on Nov. 29
• Justin Ray Collins, 30, of Thomasville was charged with two counts of probation violation on Nov. 29.
• Amos Lamar Goram Jr., 24, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Nov. 28.
• Raheem Lafonte Sims, 27, of Norman Park was charged with two counts of probation violation on Nov. 28.
• Bradley Scott Davis, 31, of Ashburn, Ga., was charged with probation violation on Nov. 28.
• Francisco Sandoval, 45, of Moultrie was charged with possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 27.
• Jack Andrew Brinkley Jr., 30, of Doerun was charged with theft by taking on Nov. 27 for an offense that occurred June 12.
• Federico Sanchez-Vasquez, 43, of Omega was charged with disorderly conduct on Nov. 27.
• Larry Timothy Weeks, 36, of Norman Park was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked, affixing license plate and cancelled registration on Nov. 27.
• Antonio J Mendez, 43, of Norman Park was charged with DUI, driving without a valid license and limits on sound on Nov. 26.
• Brennan William Pine, 24, of Valdosta was charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to drive within single lane on Nov. 26. The accident was when Pine was reportedly traveling on Kendallwood Church Road, looked down at his phone, lost control of the vehicle and struck a ditch and a fence.
• Zachary Don Morris, no age given, of Live Oak, Fla., was charged with pedestrian under the influence on Nov. 25.
• Amanda Stokes, 40, of Cairo was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug related object on Nov. 24.
• James Edward Kastelic, 49, of Moultrie was charged with theft by taking on Nov. 24.
• James Robert Tucker, 38, of Moultrie was charged Nov. 23 with theft by receiving stolen property for an offense that occurred Aug. 28.
• Jay Wayne Jarrell, 59, of Moultrie was charged with driving while license withdrawn and criminal trespass on Nov. 22.
Incidents
• On Nov. 30, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Funston-Sale City Road in reference to a stolen battery valued at $300. A complainant stated someone also tried to take an exhaust and turbo off a tractor but failed.
• On Nov. 30, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Ga. Hwy. 133 North in reference to a stolen commercial truck. Video showed a masked subject entering and leaving with the truck, which was reportedly unlocked with the keys inside.
• On Nov. 29, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Old Albany Road, where a complainant reported the burglary of a 65-inch television.
• On Nov. 28, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Cook Road in reference to stolen property. A complainant stated he discovered his motorcycle, valued at $1,000, was gone.
• On Nov. 26, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Colquitt County Baptist Church in reference to criminal trespass. A complainant stated someone broke into the gymnasium building. Nothing was reported disturbed or missing.
• On Nov. 26, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Lovette Lane, where a complainant stated two males on an ATV were trespassing on his property and fired shots at him from a gun as he followed them in his vehicle. The responding deputy patrolled the area and did not make contact with anyone matching the descriptions.
• On Nov. 25, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office discovered a deceased person while doing a welfare check on Burgess Road.
• On Nov. 25, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Ga. Hwy. 270 West in reference to stolen property. A complainant stated that someone stole a utility trailer and 4-wheeler. The trailer was parked under a shed beside the house and valued at $350, and the 4-wheeler was parked behind the house under a tarp and valued at $400.
• On Nov. 25, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was informed of an accident involving a car and a trailer. A complainant stated she was driving on RL Sears Road when a truck and several trailers went past her, and a back trailer was swinging and hit her vehicle on the driver’s door causing damage to the window.
• On Nov. 25, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office worked a two-vehicle accident at Tallokas Road and Veterans Parkway where the rear driver-side tire came off one vehicle and hit another. No injuries were reported.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Zandra Ventrice Wade, 31, of Moultrie was charged with disorderly conduct on Dec. 1.
• Paula Latrelle Adams, 43, of Moultrie was charged with aggravated assault on Nov. 29.
• Marvin Lee Roberts, 55, of Moultrie was charged with trespass (fourth offense) on Nov. 29.
• Ryshell Tina Williams, 25, of Moultrie was charged with headlight requirement, giving false name, defective equipment and driving while license suspended on Nov. 29.
• Tabatha Renee Meyer, 44, of Moultrie was charged with trespass and shoplifting at Walmart on Nov. 28.
• Richard Acosta Beiza, 34, of Moultrie was charged with DUI and failure to stop at red light on Nov. 27.
• Brodrick Jerrel Blackwell, 30, of Ellenton was charged with theft by shoplifting at Murphy’s Express on Nov. 27.
• Corey Rashun Martin, 20, of Moultrie was charged with cruelty to children (third degree), possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana, possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes and felony possession of marijuana on Nov. 26.
• Derrick Champion, 57, of Moultrie was charged with aggravated assault on Nov. 26.
• Amaury Castillo, 17, of Moultrie was charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officer on Nov. 25.
Incidents
• On Nov. 28, Moultrie Police were informed of a counterfeit $100 a subject tried to use to purchase cigarettes at the First Street NW Stop and Shop.
• On Nov. 27, Moultrie Police were informed of a hit-and-run in the parking lot of Colquitt Regional Medical Center. A complainant stated he was inside the hospital when he was notified that someone hit the wheelchair lift on the back of his van. A witness told police she was walking in the parking lot when she saw a vehicle pull out of a spot, hit the wheelchair lift and leave the scene. Video footage, according to the police, showed a van back out of a spot, hit the wheelchair lift while going towards the exit and leave the scene. Police was unable to see the vehicle’s tag.
• On Nov. 26, Moultie Police were informed of a lost wallet. A complainant described the wallet as black in color with a snap on the front and contained identification, a food stamp card, library card and other items. She stated she was at an East Central Avenue location, walked to a store to buy items and realized she didn’t have the wallet.
• On Nov. 24, Moultrie Police were informed of a missing wallet. A complainant stated that at her Shy Manor Apartments residence she arrived home, handed items to her grandchildren to lay on a couch, and then they left. She said a juvenile came to her residence, and she told him to go inside and get her some peanuts from a refrigerator, which he did. When discovering the wallet missing, the complainant stated she asked her daughters if it was in any of their vehicles, to which they answered no. She also asked the juvenile’s mother about it, and the answer was he saw it on the couch but did not take it. Items in the wallet were a driver’s license, Social Security card, cash and various other bank and medical cards.
• On Nov. 24, a male subject ran from a vehicle after Moultrie Police made a traffic stop at First Avenue SE and 10th Street SE. Police report that a van with a Florida tag was driving around 9:47 p.m. without any lights on. The summary states the driver pulled over after the police activated blue lights, but the driver then exited the vehicle and ran away. One officer pursued while another stayed with the vehicle, which still had a female occupant, the driver’s wife. The driver was not reported as being apprehended.
• On Nov. 23, Moultrie Police were informed of a hit-and-run at Murphy’s Express. A complainant stated a Camry backed out of a parking space, crashed into her vehicle and left the scene. Damage to the complainant’s vehicle included a broken headlight and a fender bent inward.
• On Nov. 23, Moultrie Police were informed of the theft of a cellular phone. A complainant from Tallahassee stated that he was at the car show in Moultrie on Nov. 22 and rode around in a cart with his cellular phone in a backpack. When he returned home, he discovered the phone was no longer in the backpack. Police state a tracking service pinged the phone to a location in Hogansville, Ga.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Mario Quantrell Brown, 33, of Waynesboro, Ga., was charged with DUI, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and tag lights required on Nov. 29.
• Jade Briana Parrish, 21, of Moultrie was charged with DUI and speeding on Nov. 29.
• Moesha Denise Harvey, 19, of Bronwood, Ga., was charged with three counts of child restraint law and driving without license on Nov. 29.
• Oscar Orlando Heredia, 26, of Moultrie was charged with DUI and open container in vehicle on Nov. 28.
• Kimberly Blair Ashley, 51, of Moultrie was charged with DUI and failure to drive within single lane on Nov. 28.
• Alexander Adam Carter, 31, of Moultrie was charged with DUI on Nov. 27.
• Reggie Oniki Clark, 26, of Albany was charged with speeding and driving without license on Nov. 25.
Commented
