Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Justin Anderson, 32, of Moultrie was charged with criminal trespass on Dec. 7.
• Jason Landon Smith, 33, of Avondale Estates, Ga., was charged with escape on Dec. 7.
• Britney Jaci-Marie Brown, 31, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Dec. 7.
• Robert George Sanders, 31, of Moultrie was charged with the theft by taking of a 32-inch flat screen television set on Dec. 7.
• Eric Shawn Mitchell, 27, of Doerun was charged with probation violation, driving with expired license and expired vehicle tag or decal on Dec. 7.
• Anthony Marcell Lewis Jr., 25, of Norman Park was charged with speeding on Dec. 7.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Funterius Earl Copeland, 28, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Dec. 7.
• Ricardo Sanchez Williams Jr., 24, of Thomasville was charged with probation violation after a property check on Seventh Avenue S.E. on Dec. 7. He was also charged Dec. 7 with felony theft by taking, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes for offenses that occurred Nov. 13.
• Clint Lamar Hancock, 39, of Moultrie was charged with aggravated assault on Dec. 7.
• Maurice Andrews, 55, of Moultrie was charged with battery (family violence) on Dec. 4.
Incidents
• On Dec. 7, Moultrie Police reported observing two males going through a dumpster at Almands Storage; a majority of the contents were spread out on the ground, the report said. The officer instructed the men to return all the items to the dumpster and leave the scene. A Georgia license plate was one of the items found in the dumpster but was left at the scene as it was not reported stolen.
• On Dec. 7, Moultrie Police were dispatched to Victory Lane on First Avenue S.E., where a complainant stated that she entered the store, and after she left the store a tire on her vehicle went flat. She said someone who attempted to fix her tire said it was cut with a knife. The incident summary states they were unable to view camera footage from Victory Lane at the time of the report.
• On Dec. 7, a complainant told Moultrie Police he received a check for $1,900 in the mail on Nov. 24 and went to a BP store to cash it on Dec. 3, but later the store owner told him the bank stated the check was from a closed account. The complainant stated he was looking for a way to pay the money back, and the store owner stated he did not want to press charges.
• On Dec. 1, two drivers were cited for driving with no license after a two-car accident at First Street S.E. and Ninth Avenue S.E. One of the drivers, Mariana Jimenez Vasquez, was taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center for neck injuries; she was treated and released. The other driver, Juan Domingo, stated he was headed south on First Street coming off a hill when another vehicle that was at a stop sign pulled out in front of him. He said he did not have time to stop before hitting the vehicle. Vasquez was also cited for failure to yield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.