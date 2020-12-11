Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Charges

• Rodney Shane Fulgham, 36, of Moultrie was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony on Dec. 9.

• Tishauna Amari Fletcher, 23, of Tifton was charged with speeding and giving false information, and also placed on a hold for warrants out of Crisp County on Dec. 9.

• Alfonso Francisco Esteban, 20, of Moultrie was charged with terroristic threats and acts on Dec. 9.

• Laquondra Latrell Stokes, 32, of Moultrie was charged with battery family violence on Dec. 9.

• Amanda Leigh Hinson, 38, of Norman Park was charged with driving while license withdrawn (second offense) and driving while tag suspended on Dec. 9.

• Edwardo Perez, 21, of Norman Park was charged with driving without license on Dec. 9.

• Keria Ellis, 34, of Moultrie was charged with deposit account fraud (bad checks), conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of methamphetamine and contraband across guard line on Dec. 8.

• Kanasky Dewon Daniels, 37, of Sylvester was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 8.

• Isrial Lorenzo Mendoza, 31, of Moultrie was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 8.

• Rantiez Deshad Williams, 27, of Moultrie was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 8.

• Stephon Leon Spradley, 35, of Moultrie was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 8.

Moultrie Police

Charges

• Travien Jamal Walker, 28, of Moultrie was charged with felony theft by shoplifting on Dec. 9.

• Zachary White, 25, of Adel was charged Dec. 8 with possession and use of a drug related object, possession of methamphetamine and printing/executing/negotiating checks or drafts knowing information is false. It was also discovered White had an active warrant in Colquitt County for a theft by taking misdemeanor that occurred Oct. 1.

Incidents

• On Dec. 8, Moultrie Police were dispatched to Second Avenue S.W. in reference to the theft of money. A complainant stated someone to whom she was renting out a room informed her $700 in cash stored in a shoebox was missing from his bedroom. Both reported they nor any other witnesses saw anyone go into the room.

Georgia State Patrol

Charges

• Chyree Moore, 38, of Sylvester was charged with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked on Dec. 9.

• Justin Marquez Anderson, 32 of Moultrie was charged with DUI, driving while license withdrawn and criminal trespass on Dec. 7.

