Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Rodney Shane Fulgham, 36, of Moultrie was charged with conspiracy to commit a felony on Dec. 9.
• Tishauna Amari Fletcher, 23, of Tifton was charged with speeding and giving false information, and also placed on a hold for warrants out of Crisp County on Dec. 9.
• Alfonso Francisco Esteban, 20, of Moultrie was charged with terroristic threats and acts on Dec. 9.
• Laquondra Latrell Stokes, 32, of Moultrie was charged with battery family violence on Dec. 9.
• Amanda Leigh Hinson, 38, of Norman Park was charged with driving while license withdrawn (second offense) and driving while tag suspended on Dec. 9.
• Edwardo Perez, 21, of Norman Park was charged with driving without license on Dec. 9.
• Keria Ellis, 34, of Moultrie was charged with deposit account fraud (bad checks), conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of methamphetamine and contraband across guard line on Dec. 8.
• Kanasky Dewon Daniels, 37, of Sylvester was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 8.
• Isrial Lorenzo Mendoza, 31, of Moultrie was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 8.
• Rantiez Deshad Williams, 27, of Moultrie was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 8.
• Stephon Leon Spradley, 35, of Moultrie was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 8.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Travien Jamal Walker, 28, of Moultrie was charged with felony theft by shoplifting on Dec. 9.
• Zachary White, 25, of Adel was charged Dec. 8 with possession and use of a drug related object, possession of methamphetamine and printing/executing/negotiating checks or drafts knowing information is false. It was also discovered White had an active warrant in Colquitt County for a theft by taking misdemeanor that occurred Oct. 1.
Incidents
• On Dec. 8, Moultrie Police were dispatched to Second Avenue S.W. in reference to the theft of money. A complainant stated someone to whom she was renting out a room informed her $700 in cash stored in a shoebox was missing from his bedroom. Both reported they nor any other witnesses saw anyone go into the room.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Chyree Moore, 38, of Sylvester was charged with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked on Dec. 9.
• Justin Marquez Anderson, 32 of Moultrie was charged with DUI, driving while license withdrawn and criminal trespass on Dec. 7.
