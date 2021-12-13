Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Kristy Nicole Weldon, 36, 606 Sixth St. S.W., was charged December 3 with possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, drugs not in original container and possession and use of a drug related object.
Incident
• Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Hwy. 133 in reference to forgery. The complainant claimed that someone had attempted to cash a duplicate check. The amount of the check was $188.98. A separate incident occurred at the same address where someone tried to cash a duplicate check in the amount of $350.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrested
• Ricky Shawn Conley, 42, 318 Oak St., Omega, was charged December 7 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Carrie Lynn Golden, 29, 130 Oak St., Omega, was charged December 7 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Erin Christina Lyons, 33, 2934 Golden Eagle Road, Tallahassee, Fla., was charged December 2 with D.U.I., reckless driving, failure to drive within a single lane, speeding and open container in vehicle.
• Cain Eugene Hall, 44, 125 Edmondson Road, was charged December 8 with battery - family violence.
• Roger Alberto Perez-Roblero, 38, 177D Cherry Ave., was charged December 8 with battery - family violence.
• Russell Colin Roberts, 41, 1587 Ellenton Omega Road, Norman Park, was charged December 7 with probation violation.
• Oscar Quintanilla, 33, 207 Ridge Road, was charged November 25 with cruelty to children and simple battery - family violence.
• Amanda Jane Cloud, 46, 214 Smokey Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged November 27 with battery - family violence.
• Jose Malagon, 19, was charged November 26 with possession and use of drug related objects.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Hwy. 319 N. in reference to a past occurred theft. The complainant stated that “around Nov. 28 the store deposits were lower than they were supposed to be.” The total missing deposits equaled approximately $10,607.
• Deputies were dispatched to 300 block of Funston-Sigsbee Road in reference to bank account fraud. The complainant stated that a total of $19,275 was taken out of their account.
