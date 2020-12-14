Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• George Thomas Strickland, 55, of Moultrie was charged with driving while license suspended and probation violation on Dec. 13.
• Alvaro Castaneda-Lopez, 22, of Ligonier, Ind., was charged with driving without license on Dec. 12.
• Kristy Nicole Weldon, 35, of Norman Park was charged Dec. 12 with driving while license suspended and giving false information on Dec. 9. She was also charged in a theft by taking incident that occurred Nov. 14 and two separate counts of probation violation.
• Shannon Lee Nunez, 35, of Norman Park was charged with probation violation on Dec. 12.
• Marlyn Jermaine Spradley, 39, of Columbus, Ga., was charged with two counts of probation violation on Dec. 12.
• Terrance Jermain King, 34, of Moultrie was charged with possession of cocaine and two counts of obstruction on Dec. 11.
• Franklin Thomas Daughtry, 24, of Norman Park was charged with theft by receiving stolen property (motor vehicle), failure to stop for stop sign, driving without a valid license, fleeing or attempting to elude, obstruction and a parole violation on Dec. 11.
• Cecil Jacob Dozier, 30, of Pelham was charged Dec. 11 for theft by shoplifting and fleeing or attempting to elude for an incident that occurred Dec. 16, 2019.
• Steven Shawn Suber, 31, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Dec. 11.
• Samuel Palmore, 24, of Tifton was charged with possession of certain controlled substances, no insurance and driving while license withdrawn on Dec. 11.
• Luise Alberto Esquevel, 24, of Moultrie was charged with disorderly conduct on Dec. 11.
Incidents
• On Dec. 13, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Lower Meigs Road in reference to a theft. A complainant stated that a Yamaha 90 ATV, a Lincoln Welder AC-225 and multiple hand and power tools were taken from the barns on his property. Also, he stated a vacant mobile home in front of the sheds was entered but nothing was removed.
• On Dec. 12, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Edmondson Road in reference to a theft. A complainant stated that sometime after Nov. 28 someone cut the locks on two buildings on a vacant lot. A gold coin and a three-camera security system were reported missing.
• On Dec. 12, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was advised a Glock G19 9mm firearm was stolen from a residence on Veterans Parkway.
• On Dec. 11, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Tallokas Road and Veterans Parkway in reference to bicyclist struck by vehicle. The bike rider stated he was on the shoulder of Tallokas when a Ford F-150 struck him with its side mirror. He also stated the vehicle stopped and someone exited to grab the broken mirror, and then it left. The rider was checked out by EMS and released, but he did not get a description of the driver.
• On Dec. 11, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Faison Road, Hartsfield, in reference to a theft. A complainant stated that sometime after Dec. 5 a 5x8 trailer that belonged to his brother and valued at $900 was stolen from his property.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Rico Demetrial Mosley, 44, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Dec. 13.
• Richard Lee Osby, 47, of Ellenton was charged with driving while license suspended on Dec. 11.
• Anthony Carone Lingo Jr., 25, of Moultrie was charged with simple battery family violence on Dec. 11.
• Christopher Lashawn Gamble, 33, of Moultrie was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, failure to obey stop sign and probation violation on Dec. 11.
• Jonathan Michael Moore, 20, of Fort Valley, Ga., was charged with probation violation on Dec. 11.
Incidents
• On Dec. 13, Moultrie Police was advised that two people found a firearm – a Smith & Wesson .38 with five shells in the chamber – in the grass at Edgewood Apartments. Police report running the serial number but that it came back with no record found.
• On Dec. 13, Moultrie Police report that a vehicle traveling on North Main Street had a dim tag light, but that as the police car turned around this vehicle stopped and an unknown male jumped out and fled the scene on foot. The incident summary states police did not chase the male but had the vehicle towed.
• On Dec. 11 at 3:51 a.m., Moultrie Police were dispatched to 10th Street N.W. in reference to a subject inside an abandoned residence. A complainant on the scene stated nobody was supposed to be in there, but police report hearing someone jump a fence but seeing anybody. A check of the residence found a broken window but no one inside.
• On Dec. 11, Moultrie Police were dispatched to Murphy’s Express in reference to shoplifting. A complainant stated a female placed sunglasses in her purse and then went to the counter to pay for a drink and gasoline. Police report seeing video footage of the described actions and that the subject left the store by vehicle, but could not get tag information.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Tarry Tomar Anderson Jr., 17, of Moultrie was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane on Dec. 13.
