Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Catelynn Cannon, 20, 330 S. Railroad St., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 6 with possession of methamphetamine.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Ashley Nicole Allen, 29, 3855 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 11 with D.U.I., tag light illumination required, distracted driving and driving without license on person.
• Daryl Hall Jr., 26, 186 Smith Lane, Ashburn, was charged Dec. 10 with driving while license suspended and speeding.
• William Daniel Cannington, 62, 140 Oak St., was charged Dec. 12 with driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and failure to yield entering roadway.
• Elias Uriel Ibarra, 30, 2775 Ellenton-Norman Park Road, Norman Park, was charged Dec. 11 with D.U.I., speeding, driver exercise due care, driving without a valid license and open container in vehicle.
• Travis Lamar Means, 36, 601 Jefferson St., Moultrie, Fla., was charged Dec. 11 with D.U.I., failure to have license on person, distracted driving and speeding.
• Robert Brian Bloodworth, 33, 222 Alabama Drive, Tifton, was charged Dec. 13 with tag lights required, D.U.I., open container in vehicle.
• Eliazar Mandz Gonzalez, 44, 181 Magnolia St., was charged Dec. 13 with failure to drive within single lane, violation of window tint law, D.U.I., open container in vehicle, adult restraint seat belt law, driving without license and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• John Joseph Duran, 61, was charged Dec. 10 with probation violation.
• Marvin Lee Roberts, 56, was charged Dec. 10 with panhandling.
• Ricky Lamar Boyd, 718 Fourth Ave. Apt. D, was charged Dec. 11 with D.U.I., failure to yield when turning left and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Juan Ambrosio-Perez, 36, 1830 Sylvester Hwy., was charged Dec. 9 with D.U.I., driving without a valid license, open container in vehicle, failure to drive within a single lane and hit and run.
• Paul Mezquital, 20, 11912 Adel Hwy., Morven, was charged Dec. 12 with D.U.I., underage consumption and failure to drive within single lane.
• Rita Sylvia Miller, 43, 724 10th St. S.E., was charged Dec. 11 with disorderly conduct.
• Amanda Ryals Bryant, 47, 206 West Bethal, was charged Dec. 10 with probation violation.
• Maksim Putilin, 35, 501 Linwood Drive, Fort Lee, N.J., was charged Dec. 10 with possession of cocaine.
• Sandra Lee Courtney, 64, 700 12th St. S.W., was charged Dec. 13 with aggravated assault-family violence, two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree and two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.
• William Herman Davis, 48, 1713 First Ave. S.E. #140, was charged Dec. 12 with battery-family violence.
• Mary Catherine Bentley, 49, 1713 First Ave. S.E. #140, was charged Dec. 12 with simple assault-family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• William Blake Hickman, 32, 108 East Gate Way, Norman Park, was charged Dec. 10 with theft by taking, four counts of theft by receiving stolen property, criminal attempt to commit a felony and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Joshua Martin Bivins, 36, 594 McMullen Road, was charged Dec. 9 with three counts of theft by receiving stolen property and theft by deception.
• Daniel Ray Reeves, 33, 517 26th Ave. S.E. Apt. F1, was charged Dec. 9 with two counts of contempt of court.
• Omer Brian Key, 49, 381 Star Circle, Norman Park, was charged Dec. 10 with failure to appear.
• Shane Edwards Henderson, 44, 356 Perry Batts Road, was charged Dec. 10 with failure to appear.
• Andrew Buie, 31, 746 Garden Walk Blvd., Atlanta, was charged Dec. 10 with failure to stop for a stop sign and willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Rebecca Ann Kirk, 42, was charged Dec. 12 with failure to appear.
• Kathy Grace Martin, 62, 142 Cook Road, was charged Dec. 10 with possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of methamphetamine.
• Alexis Danielle Griffin, 31, 5709 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 12 with four counts of financial transaction card fraud.
• Zandrea Ventrice Wade, 32, 141 Ninth Ave. N.W., was charged Dec. 13 with probation violation.
• William Blake Hickman, 32, 108 East Gate Way, Norman Park, was charged Dec. 13 with obstruction of an officer.
• Waylon Joe Selph, 42, 235 Kendallwoord Drive, was charged Dec. 13 with failure to appear.
• Matthew Edmondson, 33, 801 Shiflet Road, Adel, was charged Dec. 13 with failure to appear.
• Roy Luna, 23, 166 Ortiz Lane, was charged Dec. 12 with hindering 9-1-1 call and simple battery-family violence.
