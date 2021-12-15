Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Brittany Deann Yeomans, 28, 3808 Hwy. 33 N., was charged Dec. 10 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession and use of drug related objects.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• David Lee Casey, 28, 106 Hall Trail Road, was charged Dec. 14 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• John Joseph Duran, 61, was charged Dec. 14 with probation violation.
• Marquita Knight, 38, 363 Joiner Road Lot 73, Cairo, was charged Dec. 14 with probation violation.
• Michael Dewayne Tuff, 44, 400 Ninth Ave. S.E., was charged Nov. 27 with contempt of court.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Michael Anderson Stone, 51, 899 Rossman Dairy Road, was charged Dec. 14 with failure to appear.
• Alex Jordan Rowe, 29, 1767 Hwy. 133 N., was charged Dec. 9 with probation violation.
• Malik Quatez Lewis, 23, 1104 14th St. S.E., was charged Dec. 14 with probation violation.
• Cedric Antonio Jones, 38, 805 Sixth St., was charged Dec. 14 with a bench warrant.
• William Blake Hickman, 32, 108 East Gate Way, Norman Park, was charged Dec. 10 with two counts of second degree burglary.
• Parker Gary Giles, 41, 356 McMassey Road, was charged Dec. 13 with three counts of theft by receiving stolen property.
