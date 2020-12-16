Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Austin Gene Fender, 27, of Norman Park was charged with expired vehicle tag/decal and driving while license withdrawn on Dec. 14.
• Chassidy La Faye Mitchell, 28, of Ellenton was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 14.
• Sarah Louise O’Neil, 33, of Ty Ty was charged with possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop on Livingston Bridge Road Dec. 13. She was the passenger on a 4-wheeler driving on a roadway, and it was learned she had a probation warrant out of Brooks County. The deputy said that upon questioning she admitted to having methamphetamine, which was in three small bags she kept in a sock.
• Shannon Lee Nunez, 35, of Norman Park was charged with possession of firearms by convicted felon on Dec. 12.
• Charles Jason Hobgood, 41, of Leesburg, Ga., and Mary Lynn Hobgood, 36, of Albany were both arrested after a traffic stop Dec. 12 at the intersection of Ashley Road and Robin Lane. Charles Hobgood’s charges include possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of schedule II controlled substance, three counts of possession of schedule IV controlled substance as well as warrants accusing him of burglary in a Sept. 28 incident and battery (family violence) in a May 22 incident. Mary Hobgood was charged with two counts of forgery fourth degree in a Nov. 14 incident.
• Francisco Cuellar Aguirre, 40, of Tifton was charged with failure to obey traffic control device and driving without license on Dec. 11.
• Clark Randall Stripling, 59, of Pavo was charged with hunting on land of another, hunting big game without license, hunting big game over bait and possession of arms by convicted felon Dec 11.
• Oscar Capistpan, 35, of Moultrie was charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute on Dec. 15.
• Ladarious Deandrea Blackwell, 28, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Dec. 15.
• Barry Williams, 32, of Albany was charged with speeding, no insurance and expired vehicle tag or decal on Dec. 15.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Sheldrick Tyshawn Ponder, 17, of Moultrie was charged with felony theft by taking on Dec. 13.
• After a traffic stop at Seventh Avenue S.W., Melissa Smith Holt Haynes, 40, of Norman Park was charged with burglary first degree (based on a warrant from the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office), failure to stop at stop sign and hands free law on Dec. 15.
Incidents
• On Dec. 15, Moultrie Police were advised of a missing chainsaw valued at $600. A complainant stated he kept the chainsaw in the back of his truck, and the last time he saw it there was Dec. 7. But then on Dec. 9 he noticed it missing.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Anibal Bamaca-Diaz, 36, of Moultrie was charged with DUI, driving without valid license and open container in vehicle on Dec. 14.
• Lorenzo Marvin McDaniel, 27, of Albany was charged with DUI, impeding traffic flow, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and drugs not in original container on Dec. 15.
