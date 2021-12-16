Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Monique C. Chester, 19, 727 Third St. N.W., was charged Dec. 15 with three counts of failure to appear.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Kristy Nicole Weldon, 36, 606 Sixth St. S.W., was charged Dec. 3 with probation violation, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, drugs not in original container and possession and use of drug related objects.
• Trevor Lee Cook, 49, 351 Martin Dale Rd., Albany, was charged Dec. 15 with trespass.
• Alphonso Martay Flounory, 45, 141 Hart Ave., Pavo, was charged Dec. 15 with possession of schedule IV controlled substance, drugs not in original container, protective headgear required, driving while license suspended/revoked and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
• Jamuntay Nyqwaven Wilson, 18, 292 Ruth St., was charged Dec. 15 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Nyquavious J. Edwards, 17, 330 Hwy. 319 N. Lot 79, was charged Dec. 15 with possession of a firearm by a minor.
• Willie Almond III, 17, was charged Dec. 15 with possession of pistol or revolver by person under 18.
• Dachi Pkhakadze, 31, 501 Linwood Dr., Fort Lee, NJ, was charged Dec. 10 with possession of cocaine, failure to obey traffic control red light and D.U.I.
• Babie Aeriel Vanessa Smith, 29, 17020 119th Pl., Mcalpin, Fl., was charged Dec. 13 with obstruction of an officer, simple battery, drivers to exercise due care, D.U.I. and open container in vehicle.
• Rita Sylvia Miller, 43, 724 10th St. S.E., was charged Dec. 15 with two counts of willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer, littering highway and disorderly conduct.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Feliciano Camilo, 38, 600 Circle Rd., was charged Dec. 15 with battery.
• German Mendez, 41, 1165 Circle Rd., was charged Dec. 14 with battery.
• Christopher Troy Tyler, 39, 112 Colquitt St., Ellenton, was charged Dec. 15 with probation violation and burglary.
• Thelma Diane Griffin, 50, 5709 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 12 with financial transaction card fraud; knowingly driving motor vehicle on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration and no insurance.
