Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Leslie Sloan Williams, 41, of Moultrie was charged with aggravated assault and possession of firearm or knife while trying to commit crimes on Dec. 16.
• Michael Lee Benson, 32, of Sparks was charged with obtaining/procuring/giving inmate tobacco without authorization on Dec. 15.
• Ashley Elarie Boyd, 29, of Moultrie was charged with DUI, criminal damage to property (second degree) and felony theft by taking (car) on Dec. 14.
Incidents
• On Dec. 14, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Publix parking lot in Moultrie in reference to a theft from a motor vehicle. A complainant stated he parked the car at the far end of the lot Dec. 13 after a belt broke. After replacing the belt the next day, he learned the catalytic converter underneath had been cut off and removed. The deputy reported seeing the area of the exhaust system where the converter should have been and that it had been cut off.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Brian Kenneth Berry, 41, of Moultrie was charged with battery (family violence) after allegedly punching a man in the eye at an 11th Street S.W. residence on Dec. 16. The police report noted that the victim’s right eye was red and swollen, and that he was checked and cleared by EMS personnel.
• Cedrick Lamar Gilbert, 44, of Moultrie was charged with battery (family violence) after allegedly punching a woman he accused of stealing jewelry and a gun from him on Dec. 16.
• Jasper Leggett Jr., 35, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Dec. 16.
Incidents
• On Dec. 16, Moultrie Police were dispatched to Lakeside Drive, where a complainant stated someone struck the side of a storage unit with a truck, which was abandoned at the scene. The police incident summary states the unit was moved by the impact, the vehicle was towed and its owner was not yet identified.
• On Dec. 16, Moultrie Police were dispatched to the Shaw Gym, where a complainant stated that while she was inside the gym her vehicle had been struck on the driver’s side door by another that left the scene. The police incident summary states a white paint transfer was seen on the door, and the complainant stated a white vehicle had been parked in a stall in front of her car.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.