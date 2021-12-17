Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Adam Lee Stanfill, 30, 163 Kendallwood Drive, was charged Dec. 16 with speeding, open container and driving while license suspended.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Tommie Lee Griffin, 68, 111 Old Doerun Road, was charged with approaching an authorized emergency vehicle, D.U.I. and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.
• Carl Edwards Jenkins, 44, 913 Circle Road, was charged Dec. 16 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Timothy Washington, 33, 532 27th St. S.E. Apt 4, was charged Dec. 15 with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.
• Charles Keith Burns, 36, 151-B Bob Hires Road, Berlin, was charged Dec. 15 with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and second degree burglary.
• Jared Brendon Morris, 42, 740 Thigpen Trail, Hartsfield, was charged Dec. 16 with probation violation.
• Michael Baylee Allen, 22, 1713 First Ave. S.E. Room 114, was charged Dec. 16 with two counts felony theft by taking and two counts of felony second degree burglary.
• Rocky Lee Wise, 32, 1163 Hall Road, was charged Dec. 16 with felony second degree burglary.
• Michael Roger Daniel, 33, 2479 Daniel Lane, Meigs, was charged Dec. 16 with no insurance, tail lights required and cancelled registration.
• Kelley Marie Rainey, 33, 183 Rufus Murphy Road, was charged Dec. 17 with probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.