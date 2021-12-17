Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Adam Lee Stanfill, 30, 163 Kendallwood Drive, was charged Dec. 16 with speeding, open container and driving while license suspended.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Tommie Lee Griffin, 68, 111 Old Doerun Road, was charged with approaching an authorized emergency vehicle, D.U.I. and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license.

• Carl Edwards Jenkins, 44, 913 Circle Road, was charged Dec. 16 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Timothy Washington, 33, 532 27th St. S.E. Apt 4, was charged Dec. 15 with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

• Charles Keith Burns, 36, 151-B Bob Hires Road, Berlin, was charged Dec. 15 with theft by receiving stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and second degree burglary.

• Jared Brendon Morris, 42, 740 Thigpen Trail, Hartsfield, was charged Dec. 16 with probation violation.

• Michael Baylee Allen, 22, 1713 First Ave. S.E. Room 114, was charged Dec. 16 with two counts felony theft by taking and two counts of felony second degree burglary. 

• Rocky Lee Wise, 32, 1163 Hall Road, was charged Dec. 16 with felony second degree burglary.

• Michael Roger Daniel, 33, 2479 Daniel Lane, Meigs, was charged Dec. 16 with no insurance, tail lights required and cancelled registration.

• Kelley Marie Rainey, 33, 183 Rufus Murphy Road, was charged Dec. 17 with probation violation.

