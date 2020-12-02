Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Trey Alexander Lanier, 26, of Pavo was charged with DUI, failure to stop at stop sign and fleeing/attempting to elude officer on Dec. 1.
• Nye’Diaquireus Queeshawn Edmonds, 18, of Tifton was charged with driving without license and speeding on Dec. 1.
• Pedro Jose-Lopez, 25, of Moultrie was charged with criminal trespass and sexual battery (National Incident-Based Reporting System description: fondling) on Nov. 30.
Incidents
• On Dec. 1, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Publix pharmacy in reference to fraud. A complainant stated on Nov. 28 a male subject attempted to order phenergan with codeine using a fake prescription. The complainant said the doctor on the prescription said the subject was not a patient of their office.
• On Dec. 1, a complainant reported to a Colquitt County sheriff’s deputy that while he was a passenger in a vehicle on R.L. Norman Road, three males jumped out of a truck with one of the males holding a shotgun. The complainant reported he got out of the vehicle and ran into a field ending up on R.L. Sears Road, losing his shoes and phone in the process.
• On Dec. 1, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office learned at 6:10 a.m. of a one-vehicle accident on Crosland-Lenox Road. The description of the accident is that a Honda Odyssey swerved to miss a deer and ended up upside down in a creek. Deputy Marcus Lopez reports that he made contact with a subject who stated it was his friend driving and that after the accident his friend left the vehicle and walked away “to get help” leaving him in the passenger seat as the vehicle was submerging in the water. The subject reported he was able to exit the vehicle and sought help at a nearby residence, and that neither him nor his friend were under the influence.
Deputy Lopez reported that the dispatcher advised him only one person was involved in the accident. The subject at the scene reportedly lived nearby on Sharon Church Road, and Deputy Lopez told him to go home, get dry clothes and tell his friend to return to the scene. The subject returned alone, according to the report, stating he didn’t know where his friend was. The subject was served with a notice that his license had been suspended due to child support obligations.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Milton David Barfield, 19, of Moultrie was charged with disorderly conduct on Dec. 1.
• Marcus Edward Blakely, 40, of Moultrie was charged with battery (family violence) on Dec. 1.
• Carillis Martin, 18, of Moultrie was charged with party to crime (battery) on Dec. 1.
• Malcolm Dewayne Williams, 31, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation after a two-vehicle accident on Third Avenue Southwest on Dec. 1.
Incidents
• On Dec. 1, a fire occurred at Sonic on First Avenue Southwest. An employee reported to Moultrie Police that he turned on a heater to the building and another employee 10 minutes later saw fire in the roof and called 911. Damage was unknown at the time of the report; no one was reported injured.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Willie Ralph McRoy, 52, of Moultrie was charged with DUI, open container in vehicle and tail lights required on Nov. 30.
• Mack Trimble, 72, of Moultrie was charged with DUI, driving without headlights when required, tail lights required and operation of vehicle with improper plate on Nov. 30.
