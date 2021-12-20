Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Juan Beltran, 18, 150 Railroad St., was charged Dec. 18 with driving without a valid license and failure to drive within single lane.
• Darden Thomas Jackson, 39, 218 Lee Road Lot 1, Phoenix, Ariz., was charged Dec. 17 with driving while license withdrawn and speeding.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Ricardo Rodriguez Pineda, 26, 5369 Cool Springs Road, Norman Park, was charged Dec. 19 with expired driver’s license, marijuana possession less than an ounce and D.U.I.
• Marquise Perez Knight, 35, 923 Smith Road, was charged Dec. 16 with possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, battery-family violence, simple battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Walter Ray Neloms, 45, 1414 10th St. S.E., was charged Dec. 17 with D.U.I., hit and run, driving while license suspended, driving without headlights, distracted driving, failure to drive within single lane, adult restraint law seat belt, no tag, no insurance, reckless driving, three counts of failure to obey traffic control device, speeding and fleeing or attempting to elude.
• Melfin Lopez, 32, 406 Cedar St., was charged Dec. 19 with driving while license suspended, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, D.U.I., failure to drive within single lane and open container in vehicle.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Norberto Scotty Soto, 23, 1300 Hutchinson Drive, was charged Dec. 19 with speeding, D.U.I., adult restraint law seat belt and failure to drive within single lane.
• David Earl Butler, 48, 200 Harrell Rd., Adel, was charged Dec. 19 with disorderly conduct.
• John Michael Evans, 27, 206 Harnage St., Sparks, was charged Dec. 18 with contempt of city court.
• Ryshell Tina Willaims, 26, 1954 Sylvester Hwy. #429, was charged Dec. 17 with disorderly conduct.
• Keyonna Rockell Johnson, 32, 135 Walker Drive, Norman Park, was charged Dec. 17 with disorderly conduct.
• Dana Leon Martin, 45, 1311 First Ave. N.W., was charged Dec. 18 with theft by shoplifting.
• Emilee Caroline Chastain, 23, 148 Tallokas Trail, was charged Dec. 15 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Courtney La’trell Johnson, 24, 1957 Sylvester Hwy. Lot 49, was charged Dec. 7 with probation violation.
• Rikizo Armand Davis, 40, 1302 First Ave. N.W., was charged Dec. 17 with aggravated stalking.
• Julisa Denise Williams, 28, 406 First Ave., was charged Dec. 18 with fleeing or attempting to elude police, failure to yield entering roadway, failure to drive within single lane and reckless driving.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Matthew Glenn Daniel, 33, 1630 Mitchell County Line Road, Hartfield, was charged Dec. 16 with obstruction.
• Kaitlyn Roberts, 23, 138 Magnolia, Ivey, was charged Dec. 17 with probation violation.
• Matthew Edmondson, 33, 801 Shiflet Rd., Adel, was charged Dec. 13 with probation violation.
• Timothy Melston Terrell, 46, 274 Knights Circle, was charged Dec. 17 with probation violation and felony burglary.
• Colin Anthony Terrell Sr., 48, 749 Circle Road, was charged Dec. 17 with two counts of probation violation and two counts of loitering.
• Timothy Lynn Summerlin, 57, 2986 Ga. Hwy. 33 N., was charged Dec. 18 with theft by receiving stolen property.
• Amado Grande Ramirez, 37, 252 Selina Road, was charged Dec. 17 with sexual battery.
• Terry Allen Mitchell, 34, 545 Cook Road, was charged Dec. 18 with aggravated stalking and four counts of probation violation.
• Austin Lee Hutto, 25, 2899 Mount Sinai Road, Doerun, was charged Dec. 18 with criminal trespass.
• Jesse Duane Hutchinson, 43, 30 East Bethel Ave. Lot 5, was charged Dec. 17 with criminal trespass and theft by taking.
• Pamela Lawrence Hendley, 48, 4405 Hempstead Church Road, Barney, was charged Dec. 17 with a bench warrant.
• Micheal Lance Giddens, 45, 136 West Road, Senoia, Ga., was charged Dec. 19 with harassing phone calls and two counts of distributing obscene materials.
• Daniel James Clayton, 40, 30 East Bethel Ave. Lot 5, was charged Dec. 17 with probation violation.
• Cleveland Jackson Payne, 47, 181 Robin Lane, was charged Dec. 19 with two counts of battery-family violence.
• Gauge Timothy Dean, 23, 920 Second St., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 18 with probation violation, false statements or writings and theft by receiving stolen property.
• Shannon Luruth Stevenson Jr., 32, 396 North Brunswick St., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 17 with driving while license suspended or revoked.
