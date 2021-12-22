Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Rayven Lynntrell Office, 27, 1714 Hutchinson Drive, was charged Dec. 20 with probation violation.
• Julisa Denise Williams, 28, 406 First Ave., was charged Dec. 18 with affray, criminal trespass, failure to drive within single lane, reckless driving, failure to yield entering roadway and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Justin Michael Downey, 32, 1700 Fourth St. S.E., was charged Dec. 20 with battery-family violence.
• Ja’nichael Dequavion Simpson, 23, 226 Seventh St. N.W., was charged Dec. 20 with theft by taking.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Gerardo Perez- Juarez, 52, 657 Circle Road Lot 10, was charged Dec. 20 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Steven Ray Miller Jr., 27, 710 East Union Road, Doerun, was charged Dec. 20 with disorderly conduct and battery.
• Charles Eugene Harrison, 58, 3805 Sylvester Drive, was charged Dec. 20 with no registration and no insurance.
• James Jerry Harris, 67, 280 Sandy Ridge Cemetery Road, Norman Park, was charged Dec. 19 with probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.