Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Amanda Rae Cisco, 38, 1517 First Ave N.E., was charged Dec. 21 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Richard Brandon Sloan, 41, 241 Crepe Myrtle Road, was charged Dec. 21 with failure to drive within single lane and D.U.I.
• Reginald Jazmin Bradshaw, 40, 222 11th Ave. S.E., was charged Dec. 21 with unlawful conduct during a 9-1-1 call.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jose Rodriguez, 38, 231 Halls Trail, was charged Dec. 21 with driving without a valid license.
• Osvaldo Garcia Estrada, 46, 278 Big Bear Blvd., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 17 with driving without a valid license.
