Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Amanda Rae Cisco, 38, 1517 First Ave N.E., was charged Dec. 21 with probation violation.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Richard Brandon Sloan, 41, 241 Crepe Myrtle Road, was charged Dec. 21 with failure to drive within single lane and D.U.I.

• Reginald Jazmin Bradshaw, 40, 222 11th Ave. S.E., was charged Dec. 21 with unlawful conduct during a 9-1-1 call.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Jose Rodriguez, 38, 231 Halls Trail, was charged Dec. 21 with driving without a valid license. 

• Osvaldo Garcia Estrada, 46, 278 Big Bear Blvd., Norman Park, was charged Dec. 17 with driving without a valid license.

