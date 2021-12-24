Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Polly Ann Hasty, 35, 782 DH Alderman Road, was charged Dec. 22 with failure to drive within a single lane and D.U.I.
• Jykese Quintavion Herring, 21, 2095 Janiw Brooks St., Barwick, was charged Dec. 22 with failure to appear.
• Travaraes Naji Moore, 23, 545 Big Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged Dec. 22 with probation violation.
• Tonya Latrell Terrell, 45, 327 Bay Branch Road, was charged Dec. 22 with probation violation.
• Zacharian O’Hara Williams, 25, 12069 Hwy. 93, Baconton, was charged Dec. 22 with failure to appear.
• Colin Anthony Terrell Jr., 699 Jo Stewart Road, was charged Dec. 22 with two counts of criminal damage to property, two counts of obstruction, two counts of felony second degree burglary, possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property and bondsman off bond.
Commented
