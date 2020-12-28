Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Christopher Neal Simmons, 31, of Moultrie was charged with felony theft by taking on Dec. 27.
• Malik Nyquan Tyler, 20, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Dec. 27.
• Jessica Denise Seawright, 34, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Dec. 27.
• Justin Carroll, 33, of Moultrie was charged with possession, manufacturing, etc. of certain controlled substances, possession of drug related objects, possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of firearms by convicted felon on Dec. 26.
• As the result of a Dec. 25 traffic stop on Ellenton-Norman Park Road, Steven Dewayne Foster, 27, of Lenox was charged with driving while license withdrawn and possession of cocaine, and Austin Ray Foster, 22, of Omega was charged with battery (family violence). The deputy was dispatched at the time to a domestic call at Jasmine Lane, where Kellie Ann Gerces, 22, of Omega was also charged with battery (family violence).
• Julie Ann Yates, 43, of Moultrie was booked Dec. 25 on a charge of failure to appear made Dec. 23.
• Gerardo Perez-Juarez, 51, of Moultrie was charged with driving without a valid license after his vehicle (Ford F-350 van) was found in a ditch on Cool Springs Road at 4:34 a.m. on Dec. 25.
• Wade Lawrence Nixon, 39, of Meigs was charged with speeding and driving while license suspended on Dec. 23.
• Torie Gibson, 20, of Moultrie was charged with possession of methamphetamine on Dec. 23.
• Ricky Lee Harper, 27, of Norman Park was charged with criminal damage to property second degree on Dec. 22.
Incidents
• On Dec. 26, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Indian Creek Subdivision, where a complainant stated a truck was stolen while he was at a gathering.
• On Dec. 25, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Wilder Road in reference to stolen property. A complainant stated he found the door of a shed damaged and unhinged and that several tools were missing. He also stated noticing tire tracks around the house and shed that shouldn’t have been there.
• On Dec. 25 at 3:44 a.m., Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Sam Harrell Road in reference to vehicular damage. Responding Dep. Clay Tillman reported seeing two flat tires and a shattered front windshield on a Buick Enclave. The vehicle owner reportedly showed a video of a male wearing a hoodie and sweat pants puncturing the tires and smashing the windshield.
• On Dec. 23, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Woods Road, Norman Park, where a complainant stated someone shot his mail box.
• On Dec. 23, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Hwy. 133 North in reference to a vehicle on fire. A complainant, who had put out the fire with an extinguisher upon deputies’ arrival, stated his truck was diesel, and after he cranked it that morning to warm it up, he returned to see smoke and flames coming from under the hood and from the back of the engine. He stated he used a tractor to pull the truck from under a carport into the front yard. No injuries or damage was reported.
• On Dec. 23, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Hwy. 319 North (Norman Park) in reference to a house fire. Fire command from Norman Park VFD stated in the incident report that the fire originated in the kitchen from grease left on the stove. No injuries were reported.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Kathy Grace Martin, 61, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation following a Georgia State Patrol traffic stop on Dec. 24.
• Stevie Jerome Sutton, 38, of Moultrie was charged with two counts of probation violation on Dec. 24.
• Christopher Shane Palmer, 46, of Moultrie was charged with disorderly conduct at the area of Bonny Circle and West Boulevard on Dec. 23.
• Timanisha Martin, 27, of Albany was charged with disorderly conduct on Dec. 22.
• Michael Tyrone Johnson Jr., 23, of Moultrie was charged with possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; possession of cocaine with intent to distribute; and theft by receiving stolen property (felony) on Dec. 22.
• Johnnie Arnell Gibbon, 71, of Moultrie was charged with battery (family violence) on Dec. 22.
• Brodrick Jerrel Blackwell, 30, of Ellenton was charged with interference with government property felony on Dec. 21.
Incidents
• On Dec. 27, Moultrie Police were dispatched to Sixth Avenue SW in reference to a fire. The MPD summary states the area was secured and that Moultrie Fire arrived and extinguished the fire.
• On Dec. 24, Moultrie Police was dispatched to Kingwood Garden Drive in reference to a suspicious vehicle. A complainant stated an extended cab pickup truck pulled into a ditch at his residence, that the driver stuck his hands out and either waved gang signs or a weapon, and then drove through the ditch, into the yard and left from the next-door yard. The complainant stated he could not identify the driver, but that he knew his house had been shot at before over confusion of a previous tenant.
• On Dec. 24, Moultrie Police were dispatched to MLK Drive, where a complainant stated a male she had never seen before came onto her front yard and got very close to her son making threats. The complainant stated her son punched the man in the face in self-defense, and then the man stated he was going to get a gun and return.
• On Dec. 23, Moultrie Police were dispatched to Fifth Street SW, where a complainant stated a male was seen across the street with a possible weapon and acting strange. The male reportedly left before officers arrived on scene.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Tony Lopez, 26, of Norman Park was charged with speeding and driving without license on Dec. 24.
• Ashimi Nicole Kemi, 28, of Dallas, Ga., was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, DUI and speeding on Dec. 24.
• Alex Clayton Barrett, 27, of Moultrie was charged with DUI and failure to drive within single lane on Dec. 24.
Doerun Police
Charges
• Lashondria Nicole Banks, 27, of Albany was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 24.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.