Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Glenn Innis Rodriguez, 20, 754 Jonah Tillman Road, was charged Dec. 25 with DUI, failure to drive in a single lane and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Francisco Moctezuma, 25, 504 Rossman Dairy Road, was charged Dec. 25 with driving without a license and DUI.
• Dontranique Antavius Lattimore, 25, Albany, was charged Dec. 26 with driving while license suspended.
• Demetrius Monshawn Johnson Jr., 20, 1800 Pine Circle, was charged Dec. 25 with no seatbelt and driving while license suspended.
• Roberto Martinez Carranza, 28, 126 Dunn Road, was charged Dec. 24 with driving while license suspended, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, expired vehicle tag or decal, driver to exercise due care, violation of window tint law, open container in a vehicle, DUI and speeding.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jerry Alan Newell, 56, 184 Thompson Road, was charged Dec. 26 with driving while license suspended.
• Ashley Danielle Andrade, 33, 130 Cook Road, was charged Dec. 27 with driving while license suspended and no insurance.
• Carlos Valenzia Gasper, 34, 480 Lawrence Road, was charged Dec. 26 with no seatbelt and driving without a valid license.
• Ignacio Gomez Gutierrez, 27, 148 Dogwood Drive, was charged Dec. 26 with driving without a valid license.
• Johnathon Snipes, 31, 556 Bonnie Tuk Road, was charged Dec. 25 with cruelty to children (third degree) and simple battery (family violence).
• Baldomero Santiago, 23, 646 Blue Bird Road, was charged Dec. 22 with loitering.
• Brandon Jay Fowler, 22, of Sale City, was charged Dec. 24 with aggravated assault, reckless driving, criminal trespass and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Keith Randrelle Davis, 39, of Pavo, was charged Dec. 25 with possession of cocaine, DUI, open container in vehicle, driving while license suspended, suspended registration, no insurance and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Brandon Everett Crosby, 23, 1063 County Line Road, was charged Dec. 24 with criminal trespass and obstruction.
• Stephanie Lee Cowart, 44, of Ray City, Ga., was charged Dec. 26 with probation violation.
Incidents
• On Dec. 24, a sheriff’s deputy was called to Clinton Road, where the complainant said someone on a four-wheeler came onto his property and stole his trailer. He showed the deputy images from his camera system, which showed the person riding the ATV, but they didn’t show him driving off with the trailer. The missing trailer was valued at $500.
• A man on Kendallwood Drive reported Dec. 22 that someone had stolen a welder from his property between Dec. 13 and the date of the report. The welder was valued at $400.
• A Hartsfield man reported Dec. 23 that tools were stolen from his barn. He didn’t have an estimate of the tools’ value.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Javarus Ny’Traivus Woods, 19, 1600 Seventh St. S.E., was charged Dec. 26 with failure to appear.
• Kenneth Stokes, 50, 1179 Fifth St. S.W., was charged Dec. 27 with failure to appear.
• Kimberly Milisa Horne, 43, Eastman, Ga., was charged Dec. 23 with conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Aaron Green, 36, of Decatur, Ga., was charged Dec. 23 with obstruction and criminal trespass.
• Sonja Nan Fox, 60, 2812 U.S. Highway 319 S., was charged Dec. 23 with aggravated assault and robbery.
• Carol Maxine Fountain, 71, of Eastman, Ga., was charged Dec. 23 with conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Robert Eugene Courson, 33, of Andalusia, Ala., was charged Dec. 24 with theft by taking.
• Britney Jaci-Marie Brown, 32, 171 Hill Top Drive, Norman Park, was charged Dec. 27 with probation violation and theft by shoplifting.
• Travien Jamal Walker, 29, 404 Port St. S.E., was charged Dec. 24 with trespass and theft by shoplifting.
• Eric James Murphy, 33, 416 Fifth Ave. S.E., was charged Dec. 24 with failure to drive in a single lane, open container in vehicle, DUI, failure to change address on driver’s license and expired vehicle tag or decal.
• Andrea Jones, 25, 1605 Ninth St. S.W., was charged Dec. 26 with no insurance and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Nicholas Jimenez Lopez, 37, 177 Cherry Ave., was charged Dec. 28 with driving without a valid license, removing or affixing plate to conceal vehicle identity and no insurance.
