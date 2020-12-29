Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Charges

• Quinton Charles Willis, 23, of Thomasville was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 28.

• Patrick Forsyth Thomas, 33, of Thomasville was booked Dec. 28 on a charge of exploiting/inflicting pain to/depriving essential services to disabled/elderly person made Dec. 11.

• Alberto Hurtado Padilla, 32, of Norman Park was charged with possession of methamphetamine, failure to stop for stop sign and driving without license on Dec. 28.

• John Kennedy Taylor, 40, of Moultrie was charged with aggravated assault on Dec. 28.

Moultrie Police

Charges

• Eric Maurice Rowland, 34, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Dec. 29.

• Ma J Avila Perez, 53, of Norman Park was charged with driving without license, failure to yield right of way and leaving the scene of a hit and run accident at the Fourth Avenue NE roundabout on Dec. 28.

Incidents

• On Dec. 28, Moultrie police were dispatched to Fifth Street NW in reference to vehicular damage. A complainant stated her passenger side back window was busted by unknown person(s), but nothing was removed from the vehicle

