Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jimmy Lee Lairsey Jr., 46, 3480 U.S. Highway 319, was charged Dec. 28 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Yurida Luna, 32, 166 Ortiz Lane, was charged Dec. 28 with failure to obey traffic control device and driving on a suspended license.
• Kimberly Dunn Courtney, 51, of Barwick, Ga., was charged Dec. 28 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Esteene Shants Kagler, 43, 702 12th St. S.E., was charged Dec. 28 with hit and run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.