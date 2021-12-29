Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

• Jimmy Lee Lairsey Jr., 46, 3480 U.S. Highway 319, was charged Dec. 28 with possession of methamphetamine.

• Yurida Luna, 32, 166 Ortiz Lane, was charged Dec. 28 with failure to obey traffic control device and driving on a suspended license.

• Kimberly Dunn Courtney, 51, of Barwick, Ga., was charged Dec. 28 with probation violation.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

• Esteene Shants Kagler, 43, 702 12th St. S.E., was charged Dec. 28 with hit and run.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you