Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Gauge Timothy Dean, 22, of Norman Park was charged with driving without license second offense on Dec. 2.
• Levetrius Marquette Waters, 19, of Moultrie was charged with driving while license withdrawn on Dec. 2.
• Samantha Michelle Lee, 29, of Remerton was charged with probation violation on Dec. 2.
• Kareem Ishmael Whitaker, 43, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., was charged with failure to appear on Nov. 28.
Incidents
• On Dec. 2, a Colquitt County sheriff’s deputy was dispatched to Sylvester Highway in reference to criminal trespass. A complainant stated someone flattened two tires on the driver’s side of her vehicle. No puncture marks were found on the tires. She also reported earlier in the day someone was knocking on the door of her home and that she saw a female she could not identify leaving her property.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Monterrius Dupree Haynes, 36, was charged with probation violation and possession of a controlled substance on Dec. 1.
Incidents
• On Dec. 2, Moultrie Police was dispatched to Eighth Street S.E. in reference to property damage. A complainant from the Moultrie Housing Authority stated an independent contractor was cutting branches at a resident’s yard and damaged a fence belonging to the authority.
• On Dec. 2 at 6:45 p.m., Moultrie Police responded to a hit-and-run accident reported on Veterans Parkway South and 26th Avenue S.E. A complainant, who was being observed by EMS on the scene, stated that she was traveling south on Veterans when a vehicle pulled out in front of her colliding into the right side of her vehicle. The collision caused the passenger air bags to deploy. Witnesses following the complainant confirmed what she said, adding that the collision caused her vehicle to spin and go into the median, then across both southbound lanes before stopping off the roadway. The complainant stated she did not need medical attention.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Antoinette Y Williams, 34, of Moultrie was charged with DUI and speeding on Dec. 2.
• Trey Alexander Lanier, 26, of Pavo was charged with DUI, failure to stop at stop sign and fleeing or attempting to elude police officer on Dec. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.