Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Christina Frances Kitchens, 452 Brice St., Berlin, was charged November 28 with aggravated assault, third degree cruelty to children, possession of dangerous drugs and willful obstruction of law enforcement.
• Erick Wade Kitchens, 49, 452 Brice St., Berlin, was charged November 28 with terroristic threats and acts - family violence.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Joe Marton Hines, 54, 713 26th Ave. S.E., was charged November 26 with contempt of city court.
• Hector Figeroa Loza, 25, 238 Fast Gate Circle, Norman Park, was charged November 28 with D.U.I., driving without a license and speeding.
• Enan Rarrand Mckelvary, 52, 600 Second St. N.W., was charged November 26 with battery - family violence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Sharron Maleek Lewis, 26, 1823 319 N., was charged November 24 with probation violation, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, obstruction of an officer, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstruction and bondsman off bond.
• Judith Azeneth Falcon, 18, 143 Maple St., Omega, was charged November 28 with failure to obey stop sign and driving without a valid license.
• Batista Samnel Florentino, 34, 389 Sardis Church Road Lot 1, was charged November 25 with criminal trespass.
• Justin Andrew Fritz, 23, 1330 Hwy. 319 N. Lot 64, Norman Park, was charged November 23 with third degree cruelty to children.
• Steven Ray Miller Jr., 27, 710 East Union Drive, Doerun, was charged November 25 with disorderly conduct.
