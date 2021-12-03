Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Christina Frances Kitchens, 452 Brice St., Berlin, was charged November 28 with aggravated assault, third degree cruelty to children, possession of dangerous drugs and willful obstruction of law enforcement.

• Erick Wade Kitchens, 49, 452 Brice St., Berlin, was charged November 28 with terroristic threats and acts - family violence. 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Joe Marton Hines, 54, 713 26th Ave. S.E., was charged November 26 with contempt of city court.

• Hector Figeroa Loza, 25, 238 Fast Gate Circle, Norman Park, was charged November 28 with D.U.I., driving without a license and speeding.

• Enan Rarrand Mckelvary, 52, 600 Second St. N.W., was charged November 26 with battery - family violence.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Sharron Maleek Lewis, 26, 1823 319 N., was charged November 24 with probation violation, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, obstruction of an officer, possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstruction and bondsman off bond.

• Judith Azeneth Falcon, 18, 143 Maple St., Omega, was charged November 28 with failure to obey stop sign and driving without a valid license.

• Batista Samnel Florentino, 34, 389 Sardis Church Road Lot 1, was charged November 25 with criminal trespass.

• Justin Andrew Fritz, 23, 1330 Hwy. 319 N. Lot 64, Norman Park, was charged November 23 with third degree cruelty to children.

• Steven Ray Miller Jr., 27, 710 East Union Drive, Doerun, was charged November 25 with disorderly conduct.

