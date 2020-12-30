Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Felipe Chavez Jr., 35, of Moultrie was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 29.
• James Andrew Buckner, 55, of Hartsfield was charged with two counts of child molestation and probation violation on Dec. 29.
• Ricky Ramon Paulk, 49, of Moultrie was charged with driving without a valid license and violation of handicap parking space on Dec. 29.
• Terri Wallis, 33, of Fitzgerald was charged with driving while tag suspended and while license withdrawn on Dec. 29.
• Roy Neal Bell Jr., 49, of Valdosta was charged with driving while license withdrawn and cancelled registration on Dec. 29.
• Gaylon Lawrence McCollum, 45, of Moultrie was charged with driving while license suspended on Dec. 28.
Incidents
• On Dec. 29, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Sardis Church Road in reference to stolen vehicle parts. A complainant stated he discovered the catalytic converter had been cut off from under an SUV.
• On Dec. 28, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Sumner Road in reference to a burglary. A complainant stated someone broke into her grandmother’s home and stole jewelry. Deputies report entry was made through the front door when a small window was busted out.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Sandra Michelle Spradley, 47, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Dec. 30.
• Juan Antonio Govea-Solis, 29, of Norman Park was charged with simple battery (family violence) on Dec. 28.
• Joe Louise Bardge, 38, of Albany was charged with probation violation on Dec. 28.
