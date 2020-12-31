Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Charges
• Gauge Timothy Dean, 22, of Norman Park was charged with probation violation on Dec. 30.
• Jim Carter Allen, 45, of Norman Park was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 30.
Incidents
• On Dec. 30, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Deerfield Road in reference to a burglary. A complainant stated he arrived to the property and discovered the backdoor and a window open, observed inside that things were gone through, and a riding lawn mower ($1,000 value) and china cabinet containing decorative china ($200 value) were taken. The complainant also stated his last visit to this property was in June.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Stacy Bernard Blackwell Jr., 27, of Moultrie was charged with possession of drug related object, driving while license suspended or revoked, and brake lights and turn signal required on Dec. 30.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Felicia Ann Nelson, 43, of Moultrie was charged with speeding and driving while license withdrawn on Dec. 30.
