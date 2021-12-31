Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Erica Hope Plymel, 27, 954 Doerun Road, Doerun, was charged Dec. 30 with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, crossing guard lines with contraband and theft by taking.
• Tony Burger, 33, of Sylvester, was charged Dec. 30 with criminal trespass (family violence).
• Terrell Ladon Odom, 38, 482 U.S. Highway 319 N., was charged Dec. 30 with giving false name to law enforcement officer and tag light illumination required.
• Juan Gomez, 20, of Tifton, was charged Dec. 28 with theft by taking.
• Vickie Celena Stripling, 54, 206-B Tallokas Estates, was charged Dec. 29 with disorderly conduct.
Incidents
• A Norman Park man told deputies Dec. 28 he was checking the residence of a neighbor on Jasmine Lane while she’s in the hospital and found a window broken out. Neither he nor the deputies could determine if anything had been taken.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Jordan Daniel Duran, 23, 126 Roberts St., Berlin, was charged Dec. 30 with defective equipment and driving without a valid license.
• William Randall Clifton, 49, 588 Cook Road, was charged Dec. 29 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Cedric Devitures Daniels, 34, 9 Fourth Ave. NW., was charged Dec. 30 with probation violation.
• D’Morion Williams, 18, 1804 Overlook Drive, was charged Dec. 27 with possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime and four counts of aggravated assault.
• Clayborn Davenport Jr., 34, 1708 First Ave. S.E., was charged Dec. 28 with criminal trespass (family violence).
• Shatoya Sharniece Moore, 32, 918 Hillcrest Ave., was charged Dec. 29 with simple battery.
• Jockevin Dontavious Savage, 19, of Cordele, Ga., was charged Dec. 27 with four counts of aggravated assault.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Jesus Villarreal, 25, 221 Sharon Church Road, Omega, was charged Dec. 30 with expired or no registration/title and driving without a valid license.
• John Wesley Sharp, 39, of Thomasville, was charged Dec. 29 with driving while license suspended.
