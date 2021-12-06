Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Sarah Louise O’Neil, 34, 178 Nectar Road, Ty Ty, was charged November 25 with probation violation.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Timothy Brett Morgan, 58, 2662 Doerun - Norman Park Road, was charged November 28 with D.U.I., open container in vehicle and tag light illumination required.
• Julius Antwarn Palmore, 41, 180 Robin Lane, was charged November 27 with D.U.I., driving without license on person and tag light illumination required.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Demmario Riles, 22, 426 Colton Ave., Thomasville, was charged November 25 with possession of marijuana (more than an ounce) and possession of cocaine.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Oscar Quintanilla, 33, 207 Ridge Road, was charged November 25 with third degree cruelty to children and simple battery - family violence.
• Reynaldo Perez-Perez, 20, 657 Circle Road Lot 7, was charged November 25 with turning position, signal required, driving without a valid license and D.U.I.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.