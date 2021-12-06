Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Sarah Louise O’Neil, 34, 178 Nectar Road, Ty Ty, was charged November 25 with probation violation.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Timothy Brett Morgan, 58, 2662 Doerun - Norman Park Road, was charged November 28 with D.U.I., open container in vehicle and tag light illumination required.

• Julius Antwarn Palmore, 41, 180 Robin Lane, was charged November 27 with D.U.I., driving without license on person and tag light illumination required.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Demmario Riles, 22, 426 Colton Ave., Thomasville, was charged November 25 with possession of marijuana (more than an ounce) and possession of cocaine.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Oscar Quintanilla, 33, 207 Ridge Road, was charged November 25 with third degree cruelty to children and simple battery - family violence.

• Reynaldo Perez-Perez, 20, 657 Circle Road Lot 7, was charged November 25 with turning position, signal required, driving without a valid license and D.U.I.

