Charges
• Bryan Timothy Horn, 62, of Moultrie was charged with DUI and failure to drive within single lane on Dec. 5.
• Kerry Yarnell Williams, 30, of Moultrie was charged with failure to appear on Dec. 4.
• Gabriela Mendoza-Martinez, 37, of Moultrie was charged with speeding, driving without a valid license and failure to appear on Dec. 4.
• John Austin Carter, 38, of Cordele was charged with probation violation on Dec. 4.
• Barbara Cagle Shealy, 73, of Shellman, Ga., was charged with criminal trespass at a Bay Road residence on Dec. 4.
• Kenneth Noel Cubas-Robles, 19, of Moultrie was charged with unsafe operation of radio or telephone and driving without license on Dec. 4.
• Amber Jewell Sellers, 32, of Coolidge was charged with cruelty to children third degree and battery family violence on Dec. 3.
• Morgan Jean Battles, 20, of Moultrie was charged with driving while license suspended, suspended registration and no insurance on Dec. 3.
• Dontavious Rashod Jackson, 25, of Moultrie was charged with expired registration and driving while license withdrawn on Dec. 3.
• Jose Antonio Lopez, 21, of Omega was charged with driving without license on Dec. 3.
• Brandon Tyler Lawhorne, 25, of Funston was charged with open container, driving without valid license and probation violation after a traffic stop on Doe Lane in which he reportedly ran from his vehicle and was caught on Newsome Road Dec. 1.
• Yudeisy Sabino Martinez, 36, of Moultrie was charged with cruelty to children (first degree), cruelty to children (second degree) and exploitation of disabled adults/elderly on Dec. 1.
Incidents
• On Dec. 6, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Highway 33 North in reference to a vehicle fire. Deputy Clay Tillman reported finding a Ford Explorer completely engulfed in flames on the passenger side, and that the Northside Fire Department extinguished the fire. The tag was melted and the VIN number unrecoverable. No one was found on the scene, but there were skid marks found 50 yards from where the vehicle was stopped.
• On Dec. 6, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Stokes Road, where complainant stated unknown person(s) stole a UTV valued at $500, that it contained tools worth $2,000 and that a battery charger worth $500 was taken from a shed. A witness reported two females were walking Stokes Road on this date. The complainant reported finding a cellular phone in his backyard; it was collected as evidence.
• On Dec. 2, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office was informed of prescription fraud at Publix. A complainant stated a person dropped off a slip, and when the pharmacist contacted the doctor on the slip to verify learned it was fake.
Moultrie Police
Charges
• Mercedes Rodriquez, 25, of Moultrie was charged with probation violation on Dec. 4.
Incidents
• On Dec. 6, Moultrie Police were advised of broken glass scattered on the sidewalk, a significant amount of blood and two t-shirts as if there was a fight on First Street S.E. A complainant stated there were multiple broken bottles in the roadway and parking area and showed officers a trash can filled with broken glass, empty bottles/cans and other trash. Further down the street officers report seeing more trash, bottles, cans and cigarette butts scattered on the ground.
• On Dec. 6, Moultrie Police reported a hit-and-run on Veterans Parkway near Raceway. Officer Christopher Powell stated he heard a crash and observed a pickup truck and a sedan traveling in the same direction, and that the sedan fled the scene. The driver of the truck stated the suspect vehicle came from Veterans Parkway north and was turning left into her lane when she had the green light and was passing through the intersection. No injuries were reported.
• On Dec. 5, a police officer was dispatched to Second Street S.E. in reference to vehicular damage. A complainant stated someone keyed her Toyota Camry. Police reported small lines etched into the driver side front door and damage to the top of the truck lid at the rear.
• On Dec. 5, Moultrie Police were dispatched to Veterans Parkway in reference to a truck on fire. Police report finding a fire underneath the truck coming from the muffler system and putting it out with an extinguisher.
• On Dec. 4, Moultrie Police were advised of a disgruntled customer at Save-A-Lot. A complainant stated a clerk was checking out a customer and that she told the next customer in line she could assist him in another line, but that the customer became angry calling people racist for not assisting him.
• On Dec. 4, Moultrie Police were dispatched to 5th Avenue S.E. in reference to vehicular damage. A complainant stated her GMC Jimmy had been keyed. Police report finding scratches on both sides of the vehicle.
• On Dec. 3 at 2:29 p.m., Moultrie Police were informed of a fight in the parking lot of Walmart. Two witnesses reported identical accounts of two females fighting each other in the parking lot, and that one hit a parked vehicle when thrown by the other. Two people reportedly got out of this vehicle and broke up the fight; the participants then left the scene.
• On Dec. 3 at 8:22 p.m., Moultrie Police were dispatched to 5th Avenue S.E. in reference to a hit and run. A complainant stated she was slowing down on the street due to pedestrians attempted to cross when a vehicle struck her rear bumper. Witnesses reported the offending vehicle was a white pickup truck that went east on 5th Avenue S.E. One witness stated she recognized the truck and was able to identify the driver, that he leaned out the window stating he was going to pull in front of the other vehicle, but almost struck people before leaving the scene. With a tag number for the offending vehicle, Officer Jeriah Ruiz reported locating it abandoned in the area of Paradise Apartments. He had the truck picked up by a wrecker.
Georgia State Patrol
Charges
• Derek Taft Johnson, 41, of Moultrie was charged with DUI and tail lights required on Dec. 6.
• Eric Shawn Nix, 35, of Moultrie was charged with DUI and failure to drive within single lane on Dec. 6.
• Ashley Danielle Andrade, 32, of Moultrie was charged after a brief chase on Fifth Avenue S.E. and 27th Street S.E., Moultrie, with driving while license withdrawn, fleeing or attempting to elude police officer, failure to drive within single lane, driving on wrong side of road, improper turn, tail lights required, reckless driving, DUI, improper tag display, signals required, driving while tag suspended and obstruction of an officer on Dec. 5.
• Kimaon D. Collins, 24, of Thomasville was charged with driving while license withdrawn on Dec. 4.
Berlin Police
Charges
• Raiford Scott Lane, 35, of Moultrie was charged with loitering on Dec. 3.
