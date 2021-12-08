Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Erick Wade Kitchens, 49, 452 Brice St., Berlin, was charged December 3 with theft by taking and criminal damage to property.
• Benjamin Lee Bishop, 33, 595 Carters Mill Road, Berlin, was charged November 30 with driving without a license, turning position, signals required, reckless driving, windshields and windshield wipers, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and defective equipment.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Mallory Bernard White, 28, 7047 Sonora Drive N, Jacksonville, Fla., was charged November 26 with D.U.I., failure to drive within single lane and endangerment of child under 14.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Tenarius Treymond Montgomery, 28, 18 23rd St. S.E., was charged November 24 with speeding, D.U.I., too fast for conditions, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and violation of window tint law.
• Donnarius Tafari Stringer, 20, 1404 Sixth Ave. S.W., was charged November 28 with speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Anthony Quinn Grier, 52, 530 Edmondson Road, was charged December 3 with theft by shoplifting, improper tag display, distracted phone use, D.U.I., open container in vehicle and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Derrick Dewayne James, 44, 2913 East Central Ave., was charged December 3 with D.U.I.
• Alexander Alverez Rodriquez, 32, 50 County Lake Lane, Thomasville, was charged December 3 with speeding, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, too fast for conditions and driving with suspended or revoked driver’s license.
• John Joseph Duran, 61, 2400 West Blvd., was charged December 3 with D.U.i., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• James Roy Williams, 34, 3109 Veterans Pkwy S. E9, was charged December 5 with battery - family violence.
• Maria Gaspar, 25, 177 Cherry Ave., was charged December 5 with criminal trespass, misdemeanor escape and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Dexter Tyree Moore, 52, 1108 Alberta Ave. N.W., was charged December 4 with battery - family violence.
• Nicole Ann Davis, 36, 1108 Alberta Ave. N.W., was charged December 3 with battery - family violence.
• Tiffany Hamilton, 33, 807 First Ave. N.W., was charged December 5 with battery - family violence.
• Mathew Brian Sasser, 38, 843 Shy Manor Drive Apt. 1, was charged December 3 with possession and use of a drug related object, possession of methamphetamine and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Kristin Nicole Tolan, 29, 315 Captain Gay Road, was charged November 27 with possession of a drug related object and possession of methamphetamine.
• Keithsha Lasha Wright, 43, 691 Third Ave. N.W., was charged November 28 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and criminal trespass.
• Malcom Patrick Tyler, 44, 513 Fourth Ave. N.W., was charged November 28 with simple battery - family violence.
• Emanuel Small, 22, 219 Mulberry St., Thomasville, was charged November 25 with possession of marijuana more than an ounce, possession of cocaine, D.U.I., failure to use turn signal and unlawful use of a central lane.
• Thomas Jadin Barnes, 23, 1924 Magnolia Ave., was charged December 3 with probation violation.
• Christopher Mohammad Lazurus Williams, 28, 611 Ninth St. N.W., was charged December 6 with driving without a license.
• James Watkins, 29, 23171 Ga. Hwy. 3, Thomasville, was charged December 6 with contempt of court.
• Terry Lee McDaniel, 31, 3734 Old Albany Road, was charged December 3 with D.U.I., speeding and racing on highways or streets.
• Johnnie Lee Reed, 59, 607 Second Ave. S.W., was charged December 1 with probation violation.
• Stevie Jerome Sutton, 39, 381 Indian Creek, was charged December 2 with probation violation.
Incidents
• Officers were dispatched to the 2400 block of Hwy. 133 S. in reference to a fraudulent check. A check under the complainant’s name was cashed in Memphis, Tennessee, for $2,474.50 on Nov. 8.
• A complainant came into the Moultrie Police Department in reference to credit card fraud. The complainant claimed that their credit card was used and charged for $2,738 “somewhere in Mexico.”
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Zykerian Jaquan Barfield, 19, Sixth St. N.W., was charged December 4 with purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana and possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit a crime.
• Jockevin Dontavious Savage, 19, 284 Brady Road, Cordele, was charged December 4 with possession, manufacture, distribution, etc. of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a crime.
• Jamaal Rashid Jackson, 39, 600 S. Main St., was charged December 5 with aggravated stalking - family violence.
• Matthew Lee Brown, 32, 1046 Sixth St., Barwick, was charged December 5 with driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of methamphetamine and open container in vehicle.
• Treyquan Jamerson, 20, 241 Hopewell Church Road, was charged December 6 with third degree cruelty to children, battery - family violence and criminal trespass.
• Ashley Marie Honaker, 38, 518 Indian Lake Drive, was charged December 4 with criminal trespass.
• Whitney Ann Guinn, 35, 2312 Fifth St. S.E., was charged December 4 with criminal trespass - family violence.
• Andy Dle Ballard, 29, 266 W. Fourth St., Adel, was charged December 4 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Alex Jordan Rowe, 29, 1767 Ga. Hwy. 133 N., was charged December 3 with battery - family violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Samuel Heath Kastelic, 30, 220 Yogi Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged December 3 with two counts of criminal trespass, two counts obstruction of an officer, stalking and simple battery - family violence.
• Brittany Tamia Spires, 22, 158 Trailer Park Road, was charged November 29 with probation violation.
• Jose Rodriquez Serrano, 33, was charged December 6 with probation violation and pedestrian under the influence.
• Cameron Raheem Jackson, 26, 210 15th St. S.E., was charged November 22 with probation violation.
• Jonathan Dean Moxley, 26, 149 Moxley Lane, was charged December 2 with battery - family violence.
• Jacorey Shifon McIntryrey, 22, 407 11th Ct. S.E., was charged November 30 with failure to appear.
• Heather Lynn Gay, 29, 315 Yogi Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged December 2 with probation violation.
• Jacob Tyler Nellis, 20, was charged December 6 with probation violation.
Incidents
• Deputies were dispatched to the 1500 block of Sylvester Highway in reference to damage to property and theft on Nov. 30. Sometime between the dates of Nov. 28 and Nov. 30, someone stole an A/C unit and had copper piping cut out and taken.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 600 block of Greene Dairy Road in reference to a theft on Nov. 29. Two Polaris four wheelers had been stolen off a trailer that was attached to a truck.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 1100 block of South Boulevard in reference to a theft on Nov. 30. The complainant stated that $2,000 in cash was taken from their lock box.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Halls Trail in reference to gunfire on Dec. 1. Nobody was injured.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Clark Road on Nov. 3 in reference to a theft. The complainant stated that someone had stolen $50,000 worth of jewelry and coins. They stated that a gold wedding set, a tennis bracelet and a gold necklace and earring combo were missing, along with a five-karat ruby, a diamond ring and five gold coins.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 1400 block of Murdock Street in reference to a burglary. The complainant stated that when they came home two men dressed in ski masks were inside. When the complainant saw this, they left to call 9-1-1. When they came back, the two burglars were gone. $500 was stolen from a suitcase. It was discovered that the burglars had taken out a window without damage to enter the home.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Sylvester Road in reference to a theft of a 2017 Dodge 3500.
• Deputies were dispatched to the 3800 block of U.S. Hwy. 319 in reference to entering auto. A Savage First Generation Axis Hunting Rifle as well as $117 in cash were taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.