Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Marianne Amanda Downing, 31, 23 Karen Drive, Enigma, was charged December 7 with failure to appear.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Casey Deanne Cooper, 29, 812 West Blvd., was charged December 8 with D.U.I., distracted driving, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to drive within single lane.
Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Catelynn Cannon, 20, 330 S. Railroad St., Norman Park, was charged December 6 with criminal attempt, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Dontazius Deshon Laster, 27, 1020 Fifth Ave. S.W., was charged December 7 with discharging a firearm in city limits.
• Laquala Monae Lewis, 21, 1605 Hutchinson Drive, was charged December 7 with theft by taking.
• Courtney La’Trell Johnson, 24, 1957 Sylvester Hwy. Lot 49, was charged December 7 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Antonio Dewayne Caldwell, 43, 1105 15th St. S.E., was charged December 7 with probation violation and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Jacob Carranza, 23, 380 Honey Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged December 8 with D.U.I., lighted headlights required at certain times and open container in vehicle.
• Keithsha Lasha Wright, 43, 691 Third Ave. N.W., was charged November 28 with violation of family violence order.
• Efren Zuviris-Santiago, 41, 445 Country Circle Road, was charged November 19 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Christopher Turner, 46, 318 Oak St., Omega, was charged December 8 with possession of methamphetamine; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession of a schedule III controlled substance; possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
• Christopher John Cole, 49, 77 Summer Road Lot B, was charged December 7 with aggravated assault - family violence, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.
• Cain Eugene Hall, 44, 125 Edmondson Road, was charged December 8 with battery - family violence.
• Billy Lee Pace, 46, 115 Garden Lane, was charged December 7 with probation violation.
• Corey Austin Thompson, 32, was charged December 7 with probation violation.
• Amber Brooke Ayala, 37, 203 S. Church St., was charged December 7 with failure to appear.
• Jacob Tyler Nellis, 20, was charged December 6 with failure to register as sex offender.
• Seth Hamilton Chitty, 33, 278 Dickerson Road, was charged December 5 with party to a crime and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
• Jacob Brian Bowles, 31, 104 North St. Apt. A, Hahira, was charged December 5 with three counts of theft by taking, obstruction of an officer and criminal damage to property.
• Willie Anthony Hines, 44, 1657 Joe Lawrence Road, Ashburn, was charged December 8 with probation violation.
