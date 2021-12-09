Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

Marianne Amanda Downing, 31, 23 Karen Drive, Enigma, was charged December 7 with failure to appear.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Casey Deanne Cooper, 29, 812 West Blvd., was charged December 8 with D.U.I., distracted driving, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to drive within single lane.

Doerun Police Department

Arrests

Catelynn Cannon, 20, 330 S. Railroad St., Norman Park, was charged December 6 with criminal attempt, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of tools for commission of a crime.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Dontazius Deshon Laster, 27, 1020 Fifth Ave. S.W., was charged December 7 with discharging a firearm in city limits.

• Laquala Monae Lewis, 21, 1605 Hutchinson Drive, was charged December 7 with theft by taking.

• Courtney La’Trell Johnson, 24, 1957 Sylvester Hwy. Lot 49, was charged December 7 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

• Antonio Dewayne Caldwell, 43, 1105 15th St. S.E., was charged December 7 with probation violation and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

• Jacob Carranza, 23, 380 Honey Bear Road, Norman Park, was charged December 8 with D.U.I., lighted headlights required at certain times and open container in vehicle.

• Keithsha Lasha Wright, 43, 691 Third Ave. N.W., was charged November 28 with violation of family violence order.

• Efren Zuviris-Santiago, 41, 445 Country Circle Road, was charged November 19 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Christopher Turner, 46, 318 Oak St., Omega, was charged December 8 with possession of methamphetamine; possession of firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession of a schedule III controlled substance; possession of a schedule II controlled substance.

• Christopher John Cole, 49, 77 Summer Road Lot B, was charged December 7 with aggravated assault - family violence, possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated assault.

• Cain Eugene Hall, 44, 125 Edmondson Road, was charged December 8 with battery - family violence.

• Billy Lee Pace, 46, 115 Garden Lane, was charged December 7 with probation violation.

• Corey Austin Thompson, 32, was charged December 7 with probation violation.

• Amber Brooke Ayala, 37, 203 S. Church St., was charged December 7 with failure to appear.

• Jacob Tyler Nellis, 20, was charged December 6 with failure to register as sex offender. 

• Seth Hamilton Chitty, 33, 278 Dickerson Road, was charged December 5 with party to a crime and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

• Jacob Brian Bowles, 31, 104 North St. Apt. A, Hahira, was charged December 5 with three counts of theft by taking, obstruction of an officer and criminal damage to property.

• Willie Anthony Hines, 44, 1657 Joe Lawrence Road, Ashburn, was charged December 8 with probation violation.

