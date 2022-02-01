Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Brodrick Jerrel Blackwell, 31, of Ellenton, was charged Jan. 22 with probation violation.
• Jamaree Sayvon Hill, 20, 708 12th Ave. S.E., was charged Jan. 26 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Terry Leandre Bryant, 32, of Thomasville, was charged Jan. 28 with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Jacravein Lee Brown, 20, 2608 Seventh St. S.E., was charged Jan. 29 with criminal trespass (family violence).
• Keithus Damon Troupe, 36, 190 Billy Johnson Lane, was charged Jan. 28 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen property and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Taylor Noel Bryant, 28, of Thomasville, was charged Jan. 28 with criminal trespass and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Nathaniel Powell IV, 24, 3214 Sylvester Drive, was charged Jan. 28 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Shaikil Dionne West, 42, 1221 Elliot Brown St., was charged Jan. 29 with criminal trespass and simple battery.
• James Edward Kastelic, 51, 1265 Doc Darbyshire Road, was charged Jan. 29 with parole violation.
• Glenn Austin Taylor, 56, 10 Fifth St. S.E., was charged Jan. 30 with expired or no registration and driving while license suspended.
• Jerry Lee Johnson, 52, 5842 Ga. Highway 256, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 29 with speeding and driving under the influence.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• James Stevens Jr., 32, 193 Grass Farm Road, Omega, was charged Jan. 29 with three counts of terroristic threats and acts.
• Luke Allen Moxley, 35, 3004 Old Adel Road, was charged Jan. 31 with probation violation.
• Hurberto Martin Perez, 49, 237 Sardis Church Road, was charged Jan. 30 with pedestrian under the influence.
• Daniel DeMott, 21, 197 Harper Road, was charged Jan. 29 with kidnapping and battery (family violence).
• Tamara Wayerhofer, 35, 1823 Ellenton-Cool Springs Road, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 29 with disorderly conduct.
• Cecil Jacob Dozier, 32, of Pelham, was charged Jan. 28 with probation violation.
• Sonja Nan Fox, 60, 2812 U.S. Highway 319 S., was charged Jan. 26 with possession of a drug-related object and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Gregory Neal Brown, 64, 10 Fifth St. N.E., was charged Jan. 26 with probation violation, theft by deception, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and giving false name, address or date of birth to law enforcement officer.
• Jerry Maxwell, 41, of Monticello, Fla., was charged Jan. 28 with probation violation.
• Anthony Weeks, 17, 135 Dean Matthews Road, was charged Jan. 29 with statutory rape and failure to yield.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• McKinley Cory Harrison, 42, 1029 Second Ave. N.W., was charged Jan. 29 with possession of a drug-related object and drug trafficking.
Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Cody Richardson Gignac, 31, 132 Jones Lane, was charged Jan. 30 with probation violation.
