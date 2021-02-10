Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Marion Chadwick Wells, 45, 2122 R.L. Sears Road, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 4 with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, as well as a parole violation. Investigator Justin Searcy of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Drug Enforcement Team saw Wells at a business on Ellenton-Norman Park Road and knew he had a warrant for violation of parole. When Wells was apprehended, he was found with an AR-15 equipped with a night-vision device, approximately 20 grams of meth, packaging materials and about $3,400 in cash, Searcy said.
• Gary Joe Daniels, 50, 2706 Fifth Ave. Apt. 10, was charged Feb. 4 with DUI, two counts of seat belt violation, failure to drive in a single lane and driving while license withdrawn.
• Brandy Alisha Barnes, 33, 820 Joe Louis Ave,, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
• Jelessa Renae Holloway, 30, 616 Fourth St. S.W., was charged Feb. 4 with kidnapping in connection with a Nov. 21, 2020, incident.
Incidents
• Deputies responded Feb. 2 to a burglary report on 10th Street Southeast.
Moultrie Police
Incidents
• A man at Moultrie Inn told police Feb. 5 that his bank account has been entrusted to another man, who was supposed to have sent him $1,148. When it didn’t arrive, he tried to contact the man, but the man won’t respond.
• A woman at Shy Manor Apartments, on Elliot Brown Street, reported Feb. 7 that she ordered prescription contacts through the mail. When they hadn’t arrived by Feb. 5, she contacted the delivery company, who said the package had been left on her front porch Feb. 1. The woman found the box the contacts had come in in some bushes, and a neighbor had told her he saw another neighbor’s child with the box earlier. The officer’s investigation was not able to find evidence linking the juvenile to the missing contacts.
• An official at West Blvd. Super Cee reported Feb. 7 that $1,285 worth of lottery tickets had been stolen from behind the counter.
• A woman told Moultrie police Feb. 4 that she was pushed as she left the Colquitt County Courthouse Annex by another woman who didn’t like the result of a court case. She said the other woman tried to trip her as she walked out the door of the building. Annex officials told the officer there was no video of the incident, and the officer said when the woman learned that she became angry and said she should have fought the woman.
• A man reported Feb. 4 that eight boxes of tiles and a Ryobi sander were missing from a house he rents out on Fifth Avenue Southeast. He suspects tenants who were being evicted were the ones who took the items, but they denied it.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Gary Alan Mitchell, 35, 538 Hopewell Church Road, was charged Feb. 4 with driving while license withdrawn.
• Sharon Stoe, 44, of Columbus, Ga., was charged Feb. 4 with DUI.
• Morgan Merchant, 22, of Sylvester, was charged Feb. 4 with DUI (marijuana).
• Natasha Tashon Hunt, 24, of Pelham, was charged Feb. 4 with DUI (marijuana) and speeding.
