Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Karrie Elizabeth English, 31, 273 Horne St., Norman Park, was charged Feb. 8 with possession of methamphetamine, improper display of license plates and removing or affixing license plates.
• Angela Marie Kelley, 43, 273 Horne St., Norman Park was charged Feb. 8 with crossing guard lines with weapons/drugs and possession of methamphetamine.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Chancey Zerrer Godfrey, 27, 703 North St., Boston, Ga., was charged Feb. 9 with possession of cocaine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Thomas Mitchell Wescoat, 31, 225 Indian Lake Drive Lot 28, was charged Feb. 9 with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Brittany Veronica Snellgrove, 32, 15749 Hwy. 33, Pavo, was charged Feb. 9 with theft by receiving stolen property.
