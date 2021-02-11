Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Disidor Garcia-Vargas, 34, 528 Wheeler Drive, was charged Feb. 8 with driving without a license and failure to obey a traffic control device.
• Jay Wayne Jarrell, 59, 556 Millpond Road, was charged Feb. 8 with probation violation.
• Mary Anntoniette Cole, 43, of Cairo, was charged Feb. 8 with theft by taking.
• Waylon Joe Selph, 41, 235 Kendallwood Drive, was charged Feb. 8 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Shannon Luruth Stevenson Jr., 31, 396 N. Brunswick Drive, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 8 with probation violation.
• Juan Francisco Vazquez, 46, 201 Meders Drive, Omega, was charged Feb. 7 with a window tint violation and driving while license withdrawn.
• George Maddison Haymans, 60, of Thomasville, was charged Feb. 5 with stalking (family violence).
• Christina Lynn Haynes, 46, 7250 Highway 37 W., Hartsfield, was charged Feb. 7 with possession of meth.
• Kimberly Day, 52, Chanhassan, Minn., was charged Feb. 5 with stalking (family violence).
• Rakeem Ramon Hightower, 24, 706 Country Circle, was charged Feb. 5 with bail jumping, discharging a firearm near a highway, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Justin Matthew Johnson, 38, 30 E. Bethel Ave., was charged Feb. 6 with theft by taking.
• Anthony Rayburn Jones, 39, 2845 Cedar St., was charged Feb. 5 with possession of a drug-related object and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Daniel Ray Land, 33, 2720 Sylvester Drive, was charged Feb. 5 with probation violation.
• Raiford Scott Lane, 35, 925 John Buck McCoy Road, was charged Feb. 5 with terroristic threats and acts (family violence).
• Jennifer Nicole Bullard, 38, 347 Highway 111, was charged Feb. 5 with a drug court violation.
• Leslie Alexander McCray, 35, 407 Eighth St. N.W., was charged Feb. 10 with criminal trespass (family violence) and battery.
• Eliseo Perez Vasquez, 24, 142 Stiner Road, was charged Feb. 10 with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a drug-related object, use of a cell phone to facilitate a drug transaction and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
• Bertha Pineda Morales, 37, 142 Stiner Road, was charged Feb. 10 with possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• Miranda Michell Davis, 43, 318 E. Culpepper Ave., Doerun, was charged Feb. 10 with probation violation.
• Aaron Isaiah Underwood, 26, 502 Fifth Ave. N.W., was charged Feb. 10 with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act (MOMA or ecstasy), probation violation and failure to appear.
• Ricky Ramon Paul, 49, 1094 Jonah Tillman Road, was charged Feb. 10 on a bench warrant.
Incidents
• A woman reported to deputies that a man she knows took her car while she was in jail Dec. 8-28. At some point in that period, he dropped the Hyundai Sonata off at a residence on Indian Lake Drive. It had been damaged, the sheriff’s office report said, although the report gave no details. The woman said her phone and wallet had been in the car.
• Someone stole catalytic converters from two vans at the Ellenton Health Clinic, 185 Baker St. in Ellenton, over the weekend and damaged a third van in an attempt to cut its catalytic converter off. An employee said the vans were fine Friday, Feb. 5, but they didn’t sound right when she cranked them the morning of Monday, Feb. 8. That’s how the theft was discovered.
• A couple on Old Doerun Road reported Feb. 7 that a 5-by-8 utility trailer was stolen from their residence.
• A man on Tallokas Estates told deputies Feb. 4 that a juvenile stole a 2011 GMC Sierra.
Berlin Police
Arrests
• Amos Edward Mills, 42, of Valdosta, was charged Feb. 8 with failure to register vehicle, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI and driving without license on person.
• Maragarito Gomez Velasquez, 47, 546 Willow Drive, was charged Feb. 10 with failure to drive in a single lane and driving without a license.
Doerun Police
Arrests
• Lee Roy Hamm, 42, of Albany, was charged Feb. 7 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police
Arrests
• Amanda Rae Cisco, 37, 1517 First Ave. N.E., was charged Feb. 9 with theft by taking and theft by deception.
• Jessica Kerce, 37, 1713 First Ave. S.E., was charged Feb. 9 with disorderly conduct.
• Victor Manuel Villanueva, 31, 288 Bay Branch Drive, Funston, was charged Feb. 8 with simple battery (family violence).
• Jakya Sharkiva Woods, 28, 405 11th Court S.E., was charged Feb. 8 with terroristic threats.
• Glenn Austin Taylor, 55, 10 Fifth St. N.E., was charged Feb. 5 with forgery in the fourth degree.
• Sedrck Hill, 51, 1168 Sixth St. S.W., was charged Feb. 6 with expired tag, improper parking and driving while license suspended.
• Keithus Damon Troupe, 35, 190 Billy Johnson Lane, was charged Feb. 6 with duty to obey an officer, open container, driving too fast for conditions, failure to stop at a stop sign, driving while license withdrawn and DUI.
• Theodore Jackson, 30, 518 11th St. S.E., was charged Feb. 1 with violation of a family violence order and criminal trespass.
Incidents
• A woman on Third Street Southeast reported Feb. 10 that a chainsaw, push mower and leaf blower were taken from a shed at her residence.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• LaSaundra Kathea Debruce, 46, 521 Ninth St. S.W., was charged Feb. 6 with speeding, too fast for conditions, DUI (alcohol) and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.
• Tierra Lafaya Linder, 25, of Valdosta, was charged Feb. 11 with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving without license on person, failure to drive in a single lane, a window tint violation and DUI (drugs).
