Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Willie Almond III, 17, 608 Seventh St. S.W., was charged Feb. 9 with possession of a firearm by a minor.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Darrell Craig Dickerson, 52, 223 Bonnie Tuk Road, was charged Feb. 10 with two counts of third degree cruelty to children, two counts of first degree cruelty to children, criminal trespass and battery-family violence.
• Joseph Damon Hullett, 34, 1994 RL Sears Road, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 9 with theft by deception, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and theft by taking.
