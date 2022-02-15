Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Kenneth Wayne Snipes III, 1213 Overlook Drive, was charged Feb. 13 with possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Fermin Resendiz-Ramirez, 46, 501 West Moreland St. S. E., Live Oak, Fla., was charged Feb. 13 with D.U.I. and driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Edward Freeman Dean, 45, 920 Second St. S.E., was charged Feb. 13 with tag light illumination required, littering, D.U.I., open container, driver to exercise due care and driving while license suspended or revoked.
• Jesse Lee Eubanks, 40, 276 Shady Grove Road, was charged Feb. 13 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone, failure to drive within single lane, two counts of endangerment of child under 14, D.U.I. and open container.
• Jose Luis Aguilar, 37, 178 Cherry Ave., was charged Feb. 14 with possession of cocaine, unsafe operation of radio or telephone, littering highway, D.U.I., tag lights required, open container in vehicle, driving while license withdrawn, tampering with evidence and failure to drive within a single lane.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Anthony Laquavian Myeshawn Ruffin, 21, 1221 10th St. S.W., was charged Feb. 11 with simple battery.
• Gregory Timothy Griffin, 62, 1708 First Ave. S.E., was charged Feb. 13 with terroristic threats and acts.
• Gerald Jerry Watts, 54, 102 Second St. S.W., was charged Feb. 13 with simple battery-family violence and disorderly conduct.
• Daryl Lloyd Knight, 29, 161 Meders Drive, Omega, was charged Feb. 14 with probation violation.
• Sara Jett, 21, 239 East Weeks St., Norman Park, was charged Feb. 14 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Kenneth Edward Wilson, 41, 423 East Gate Drive, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 13 with use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit illegal acts.
• Gary Miles Wiggins, 56, 570 Allen Road, was charged Feb. 13 with use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit illegal acts and is currently on hold for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.
• Clines Thomas Rowell Jr., 23, 4637 Vienna Church Road, Valdosta, was charged Feb. 13 with use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit illegal acts.
• Michael Eugene Hobbs, 65, 2333 Sumner Road, was charged Feb. 10 with use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit illegal acts.
• Jontravious Keyshawn Taylor, 23, 275 Captain Gay Road, was charged Feb. 10 use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit illegal acts.
• Stephen Patrick Butler, 45, 10381 Stage Coach Road, Baconton, Ga., was charged Feb. 11 with use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit illegal acts.
• Zacchaeus Emmanue Hawkins, 38, 3481 Warren Hawkins Road, Newton, Ga.,was charged Feb. 11 with use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit illegal acts.
• Jimmy Lee Lairsey, 46, 216 Camilla Hwy., was charged Feb. 11 with use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit illegal acts.
• Eduardo Melguis Gomez-Sandoval, 25, 211 Pine Bluff Rd. Lot 118, was charged Feb. 12 with use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit illegal acts.
• Maurice Edwards Kluge, 55, 925 Barbara Circle, was charged Feb. 12 with use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit illegal acts.
• Denwood Lawton Jr., 28, 1957 Sylvester Hwy. Lot 40, was charged Feb. 12 with sexual exploitation of a child.
• Jorge Luis Jiminez-Ramierez, 26, 2775 Ellenton Omega Road, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 13 with use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit illegal acts.
• Joel Thomas Conger, 52, 5790 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged Feb. 12 with two counts of receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine.
• Raymond Maier, 23, 4473 Ellenton-Omega Road, Omega, was charged Feb. 8 with reckless conduct, pointing or aiming gun pistol or another, simple battery, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
• Timothy Perez Edwards, 44, 616 Fifth St. N.W., was charged Feb. 12 with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and bondsman off bond.
• Travis Grissett, 41, 24 Kingwood Garden Road, was charged Feb. 13 with failure to appear.
• Melissa Regina Jordan, 46, 209 Jasmine Lane, Lot 2, Omega, was charged Feb. 14 with failure to appear and probation violation.
• James Edward Whaley, 47, 533 Hwy. 319 S., Norman Park, was charged Feb. 14 with contempt of court and bail jumping.
• Richard Bryan McMullen, 40, 368 Ione Church Road, Thomasville, was charged Feb. 14 with theft by taking.
Incident
• Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Morris Road in reference to a theft. The complainant reported their shed had been broken into and some items were stolen. The items included a window A/C unit, various tools, an electric leaf blower along with various spare vehicle parts. The estimated value of the stolen items is $2,300.
