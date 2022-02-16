Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Gregory Hipps, 50, 1229 Third St. S.E., was charged Feb. 15 with disorderly conduct.

• Jyquavian Jyshawn McBurrous, 18, 812 Eighth Ave. S.E., was charged Feb. 15 with probation violation.

• Allen Roderick Kennedy, 27, 312 West Bethel Ave., was charged Feb. 16 with alteration of tag, no insurance and driving without a valid license.

• Gabriel Jamel Enoch, 20, 1323 First Ave. N.W., was charged Feb. 15 with failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to drive within single lane and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

