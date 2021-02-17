Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Joseph Sesler, 39, 323 Second St. N.W., was charged Feb. 11 with possession of methamphetamine.
• Emily Suzanne Davis, 27, 3779 Ellenton-Omega Road, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 12 with probation violation.
• Anthony Lee Brissell, 35, 611 Eighth Ave. N.W., was charged Feb. 10 with failure to appear and possession of meth.
• Joshua Martin Bivins, 35, 594 McMullen Road, was charged Feb. 11 with writing a fictitious check.
• Jason Dewayne Barrett, 33, 183 Hilltop Drive, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 11 with probation violation and battery (family violence).
• Armont Kelaad Thompson, 30, 1026 Second Ave. N.W., was charged Feb. 16 with bench warrant, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a Schedule 2 substance with intent to distribute.
• Joshua Craig Folsom, 30, 709 Pine Drive, was charged Feb. 16 with possession of a cell phone by an inmate and possession of drugs/weapons by an inmate.
• Demetrius Ro’shaud Crawford, 30, 1109 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was charged Feb. 16 with possession of a Schedule 2 drug with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Jerome Lamar Butler, 47, of Pelham was charged Feb. 15 with possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
• Amy Inez Truelove, 35, 406 Dean Matthews Road, was charged Feb. 15 with defective equipment and no insurance.
• Johnny Lee Kennedy, 29, of Ocilla, Ga., was charged Feb. 15 with failure to appear.
• Heather Marie Casey, 40, of Sylvester, was charged Feb. 15 with being a party to a crime.
• Colby Ray Foster, 24, 116 Church St., Ellenton, was charged Feb. 15 with criminal trespass (family violence), disorderly conduct and battery (family violence).
Incidents
• A Berlin woman told deputies she received tax paperwork saying she’d received $8,304 in unemployment compensation, but she said she hadn’t applied for unemployment nor received any. In fact, she’s been working at a local store since February 2020. She said she tried to contact the Department of Labor several times but got no response.
• An assistant principal at Willie J. Williams Middle School reported a discipline issue at the school in which a seventh grade boy slid a cell phone under the door of a bathroom stall to video another seventh grade boy rising from the toilet. The official said the incident happened Feb. 9 but the video had been shared to hundreds of other students by the time the school became aware of it Feb. 11. The assistant principal said the suspect told him that the victim had done the same thing to him last year, but he didn’t have any proof. The suspect was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
• Deputies responded to a confrontation on Baypole School Road Feb. 15. A woman said she had found fraudulent charges on her payroll card, and she said Wish.com told her someone had ordered things on the account and had them shipped to the Baypole School Road address. The woman went there to see who had been stealing from her and found a woman who she had accused of theft before. The women were under orders not to contact one another, but the woman said she didn’t know who was at that location. Officers separated the women and instructed each of them to have no contact with the other, and they told the woman who believed she was victim of a theft that she should file a police report and not try to track down the items herself.
• A Colquitt County deputy responded Feb. 15 to a Chevrolet Trailblazer in a ditch on 10th Street Southeast at Newton Avenue. No one was around the vehicle. While the deputy was waiting on a wrecker to come to get it, the owner’s mother arrived and said the Trailblazer had been stolen from inside the Moultrie city limits.
Berlin Police
Arrests
• Albert Lee Williams, 51, 412 31st Ave., was charged Feb. 16 with failure to stop at a stop sign, sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs, and fleeing or attempting to elude an officer.
• Henry Joseph Lancaster, 40, 282 Indian Creek Subdivision, was charged Feb. 13 with driving without a license and failure to drive in a single lane.
Moultrie Police
Arrests
• James Robert Tucker, 39, 3198 Kendallwood Church Road, was charged Feb. 11 with two counts of probation violation.
• Christopher Lamar Jordan Jr., 23, 1218 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was charged Feb. 10 with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
• Cleveland Lenel Jamison, 47, 318 Fourth St. N.W., was charged Feb. 16 with probation violation.
• Christon Lance Beamon, 40, 2230 Highway 133 S., was charged Feb. 16 with theft by taking.
• Debra Deloris Roberts, 57, 523 Third St. S.E., was charged Feb. 15 with financial transaction card fraud.
• Nyquavien Nyshawn McBurrous, 17, 812 Eighth Ave. S.E., was charged Feb. 10 with probation violation, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a drug-related object.
• Donnie Michael Edwards, 48, 416 31st Ave. S.E., was charged Feb. 15 with failure to drive in a single lane.
• Frederick Benard Daniels, 41, 221 Tommy Meredith Road, was charged Feb. 15 with driving while license withdrawn, failure to drive in a single lane, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and DUI (alcohol).
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Tabius Sanchez Palmore, 30, 401 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was charged Feb. 16 with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Derek Lee Ogletree, 35, 757 Highway 319 North, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 16 with seat belt violation, failure to use blinker and DUI (drugs).
Other
Arrests
• Tyteana Tiakeyha Jones, 23, of Albany, was charged Feb. 11 with bondsman off bond by a Moultrie bail bonds company.
• Raymundo Lopez Zaragoza, 21, 1420 Hutchinson Road, was charged by the state Department of Transportation Feb. 16 with driving without a valid license, commercial load vehicle securement, no tag, violation of the out-of-service ordinance and two counts of commercial motor vehicle parts and accessories violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.