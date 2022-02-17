Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Carneata Clark, 28, 120 Robin Lane, was charged Feb. 16 with theft by shoplifting.

• Melvin Larry Carr, 69, 2729 Fifth St. S.E., was charged Feb. 16 with a bench warrant.

• Sha-lee Rose Vinson, 2308 Sylvester Drive, was charged Feb. 16 with probation violation.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Kelvin Eugene Jelks, 62, 2107 King David Road, Thomasville, was charged Feb. 16 with probation violation.

• Terry Dewayne McCelland, 56, 220 Hawthorne Drive, was charged Feb. 15 with probation violation and driving while license suspended.

