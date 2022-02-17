Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Carneata Clark, 28, 120 Robin Lane, was charged Feb. 16 with theft by shoplifting.
• Melvin Larry Carr, 69, 2729 Fifth St. S.E., was charged Feb. 16 with a bench warrant.
• Sha-lee Rose Vinson, 2308 Sylvester Drive, was charged Feb. 16 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Kelvin Eugene Jelks, 62, 2107 King David Road, Thomasville, was charged Feb. 16 with probation violation.
• Terry Dewayne McCelland, 56, 220 Hawthorne Drive, was charged Feb. 15 with probation violation and driving while license suspended.
