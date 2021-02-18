Moultrie Police
Arrests
• Cleveland Lenel Jamison, 47, 318 4th St. N.W., was charged Feb. 12 with obstruction of an officer and with three counts of shoplifting in connection with an incident Jan. 25.
• Devean Bernard Enoch, 18, 298 Beaty Road, was charged Feb. 10 with possession of a drug related object, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and a tail light infraction.
• Jarelle Rashod Nether, 29, 314 6th Ave. N.W., was charged Feb. 14 with disorderly conduct.
• Anthony Allan Ladd, 51, Thomasville, Ga., was charged on Feb. 13 with theft by shoplifting and is being held here in connection with crimes committed in Lowndes County.
• Victor Jackson, 48, 511 Jefferson St. S.E., was charged Feb. 13 with driving with a withdrawn license after a Jan. 15 incident.
• Ashley Nicole Enoch, 29, 1205 6th Ave N.W.. Apt. 6, was charged Feb. 12 with probation violation.
• Joshua Ryan Clifton, 25, 1347 Fairview Drive, was charged Feb. 12 with probation violation.
• Kenneth Bernard Enoch, 55, 6 Sylvester Court, was charged Feb. 17 with theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of law enforcement, and criminal trespassing.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Jamie Dwayne Taylor, 48, 311 West Bethel Ave., was arrested on Feb. 17 on a bench warrant that was issued on Feb. 8
• Terrance Dyquan Huckaby, 27, 1957 Sylvester Hwy. Lot 45, was charged Feb. 12 with driving with a withdrawn license, speeding (102 mph in a 55 zone), fleeing from an officer, failure to obey stop sign, removal or changing of a license plate, and reckless driving.
• Anthony Eugene Scott Jr., 42, Albany, Ga., was arrested on Feb. 13 in connection with crimes committed in Dougherty County.
• Juan Ambrosio Perez, 35, 1832 Hwy. 33 N., was charged Feb. 12 with driving under the influence and failure to drive within a single lane.
• Terrance Jannon Long, 37, 124 Lynch St., Norman Park, was arrested on Feb. 12 in connection with crimes committed in Lowndes County.
• Jose Martinez Aguirre, 46, 405 Willow Drive, was arrested Feb. 13 in connection with crimes committed in Dougherty County.
Berlin Police
Arrests
• Crystal Lee Ybarra, 39, 7009 Ga. Hwy. S., was charged with DUI (drugs) and following too closely.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Tabius Sanchez Palmore, 30, 401 MLK JR. Apt. C, was charged Feb. 14 with probation violation, probation violation with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• William Herman Davis, 47, 412 31st Ave SE Apt. H, was charged on Feb. 13 with DUI and headlight infraction.
