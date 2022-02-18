Norman Park Police Department

Arrests

William Jermaine Davis, 48, Atlanta, was charged Feb. 17 with tail lights, driving with suspended license and speeding. 

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Armonti Kelaad Thompson, 31, 1026 Second Ave. N.W., was charged Feb. 16 with D.U.I. and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

• Evan Dwight Johnson, 39, Leesburg, Ga., was charged Feb. 17 with criminal damage to property, theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

• Robert Will Corbin, 56, Hawkinsville, Ga., was charged Feb. 17 with theft by taking.

Other Agencies

Arrests

Gregory Timothy Griffin, 62, 1708 First Ave. S.E., was charged Feb. 17 with bondsman off bond.

