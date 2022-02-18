Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• William Jermaine Davis, 48, Atlanta, was charged Feb. 17 with tail lights, driving with suspended license and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Armonti Kelaad Thompson, 31, 1026 Second Ave. N.W., was charged Feb. 16 with D.U.I. and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Evan Dwight Johnson, 39, Leesburg, Ga., was charged Feb. 17 with criminal damage to property, theft by shoplifting, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Robert Will Corbin, 56, Hawkinsville, Ga., was charged Feb. 17 with theft by taking.
Other Agencies
Arrests
• Gregory Timothy Griffin, 62, 1708 First Ave. S.E., was charged Feb. 17 with bondsman off bond.
