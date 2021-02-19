Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Jose Alfredo Ramos, 29, 1208 13th St. NW., was charged Feb. 14 with possession of methamphetamine, failure to drive in a single lane, driving without a valid license, and driving under the influence of marijuana in connection with a Feb. 13 incident.
- Anthony Carone Lingo Jr., 26, 822 Shy Manor Dr. Apt. 2, was charged Feb. 18 with failure to appear.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Joshua Ryan Martin, 26, 4203 Thigpen Trail, was charged Feb. 16 with obstruction of justice. He had also had an outstanding warrant for theft by taking and burglary in the second degree in connection with a Nov. 11, 2020, incident. He was subsequently charged with parole violation as well.
• Melissa Eugenie Snyder, 52, 471 Mulberry St. was charged Feb. 18 with failure to appear.
• Janet Elizabeth Jackson, 27, 430 County Drive, was charged on Feb. 18 with failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.