Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Sherina Lanette Armster, 35, 405 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, was charged Jan. 29 with failure to drive within a single lane, failure to obey a red light, driving under the influence, no insurance and failure to signal.
• Sebastian Morga Kastelic, 26, 1388 Cook Road, was charged Jan. 27 with possession of a firearm during a crime, driving while license suspended and three counts of theft by taking.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Steven Dywane Foster, 28, 367 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged Jan. 27 with probation violation, removing or affixing plate to conceal vehicle identity, stop sign violation and driving while license suspended/revoked.
• Brian Lee Wilkerson, 30, of Ellenboro, N.C., was charged Jan. 21 with failure to drive in a single lane and driving without a valid license.
• Connor Logan Moore, 17, 1342 Lonnie Brookard Road, Norman Park, and an unidentified juvenile were charged Jan. 26 with affray and possession of a weapon on school grounds. Micheal Destin Hudnall, 17, 4938 Tallokas Road, was charged with possession of alcohol on school grounds. The Colquitt County sheriff’s deputy who made the arrests identified the weapon involved as a Splat-R-Ball battery operated water gun. While searching for the water gun, she found a cooler of beer in Hudnall’s vehicle that Hudnall said belonged to his father.
Incidents
• A Norman Park man reported Jan. 28 that someone had opened an AT&T account in his wife’s name on Jan. 17.
• A Norman Park woman told deputies Jan. 27 that a man she knows took her cash app card following an argument with her son. The card had $22.45 available on it and she said the man used all the money before she could cancel it.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Jeffery Todd Moxely, 53, 210 Dogwood Drive, was charged Jan. 27 with driving under the influence of glue/aerosol/toxic vapor, failure to drive in a single lane, making a false statement and unsafe operation of radio or telephone.
• Pedro Meliton, 25, 270 S. Cool Springs Road, Norman Park, was charged Jan. 25 with unsafe operation of radio or telephone, seat belt violation, open container in vehicle, driving too fast for conditions, DUI, driving without a license and failure to drive within a single lane.
