Norman Park Police Department
Arrests
• Candace Barker Holt, 42, 605 Funston Sigsbee Road, was charged Feb. 17 with two counts of theft by taking.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Ruias Uriel Reyes-Mejia, 30, 705 Sardis Church Road, was charged Feb. 18 with driving without a valid license and speeding.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Richard Daniel Holt, 49, 111 Clifton Drive, was charged Feb. 19 with failure to drive within single lane, unsafe operation of radio or telephone and D.U.I.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Christopher Bernard Ziegler, 48, 209 Seventh St. S.W., was charged Feb. 17 with obstruction of an officer, brake lights and turn signals required, possession of drug related object and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Percy Jakwaile Crawford Jr., 46, 809 Second Ave. S.W., was charged Feb. 19 with theft by shoplifting.
• Garrett Steven Pearce, 27, 196 Main St., Norman Park, was charged Feb. 19 with failure to drive within a single lane and D.U.I.
• Luis Gerdo Ramerez, 25, 10325 Glaywood Drive, Houston, Texas, was charged Feb. 20 with driving without a valid license.
• Martaysha Edwards, 23, 1317 13th Ave. S.W., was charged Feb. 18 with probation violation.
• Sammy Lee Hill, 50, 508 Seventh Ave. S.E., was charged Feb. 18 with theft by taking and six counts of financial transaction card fraud.
• Richard Leon Williams, 24, 220 Hawthorne Drive Lot 2, was charged Feb. 19 with possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Joseph Earl Phillips, 23, was charged Feb. 19 with failure to appear and theft by receiving stolen property.
• Jeanie Louise Moser, 52, 1714 Georgia Drive St., was charged Feb. 19 with violation of compulsory attendance.
• Charles Eugene Harrison, 58, 3808 Hwy. 33 N., was charged Feb. 18 with failure to appear.
• Tony Ed Harris, 46, 803 Hill Crest, was charged Feb. 19 with probation violation and burglar-smash and grab.
• Carl Franklin, 50, 306 Simon St., Thomasville, was charged Feb. 18 with aggravated stalking and probation violation.
• Ayne Rodriguez, 33, 330 Captain Gay Road, was charged Feb. 19 with driving without a valid license.
• Luis Hernandez, 56, P. O. Box 102, Ellenton, was charged Feb. 21 with D.U.I.
• Willie Frank Pace, 67, 1406 Treefarm Road, was charged Feb. 18 with disorderly conduct and theft by taking.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.