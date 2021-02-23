Doerun Police Department
Arrests
• Taylor Woodall, 24, 147 Maple St. Tifton, Ga. was charged Feb. 19 with probation violation.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Christopher Monroe McMillan, 39, 212 Circle Drive, was charged Feb. 19 with probation violation.
• Norris Lavelle Mcclendon, 49, 1369 Summer Circle was charged on Feb. 21 with duty to obey and theft by shoplifting.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Alaine Nikole Croy, 37, New Port Richey, Fla., was charged on Feb. 23 with DUI-alcohol and failure to drive in a single lane.
• Sherri Marie Kelly, 56, Tallahassee, Fla., was charged Feb. 13 with DUI-marijuana and speeding.
Berlin Police Department
Arrests
• Hector Villeda, 21, 376 Lane Road, was charged Feb. 19 with driving an unregistered vehicle, driving with a suspended license and driving with no insurance.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Kelli Ann Gerces, 22, 209 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged Feb. 20 with a failure to appear.
• Cain Eugene Hall, 43, 253 Southerland Ave., Berlin, was charged Feb. 19 with probation violation.
• Tyler Reed Mitchell, 21, 332 Tompkins Road, Barney, Ga., was charged Feb. 20 with probation violation.
• Michael Lance Corbin, 49, 11403 Hwy. 93, Sale City, Ga., was charged Feb. 22 with battery in connection with a July 5, 2019, incident.
• Frederick Logan Faircloth, 33, 369 JD Herndon Road, was charged Feb. 19 with enticing a child for indecent purposes, criminal attempt to commit a felony, probation violation, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.
• Torie Gibson, 20, 213 Mae Road, was charged on Feb. 22 with probation violation
• Barbara Louise Mullis, 42, 350 Bob Taylor Road, Hartsfield, Ga., was charged Feb. 19 with probation violation
• Randall Eugene Lawhorn, 40, 132 Thigpen Trail, was charged on Feb. 20 with aggravated battery
• Anthony Palomares, 37, 281 Jerusalem Church Road, was charged Feb. 19 with criminal trespass and theft by taking.
• John Leon Strong Jr., 40, 122 Fifth St. S.W., was charged Feb. 19 with deposit account fraud.
• Marion Chadwick Well, 45, 2122 RL Sears Rd., Norman Park, was charged Feb. 5 with parole violation and possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Jerome Lamar Butler, 47, Pelham, Ga., was charged Feb. 15 with possession of a firearm or knife while committing a crime, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
• James Dwayne Taylor, 48, 311 West Bethel was arrested on Feb. 17 for a bench warrant that was issued on Feb. 8.
Incidents
• A sheriff’s deputy responded to reports of a burglary at Moultrie Mini Storage at 1418 Ga. HWY 133 S. According to the complainant, a Mitsubishi flat screen, Xbox One, Xbox 360, HP laptop, Nintendo Wii and miscellaneous jewelry had been stolen. The total value of the missing items is about $5,675. No suspects at this time.
• A deputy was called to Marco’s Authentic Mexican Food, 1435 Highway 133 South, in regards to a robbery. The complainant said an employee stole $2,000 out of the safe on the premises.
