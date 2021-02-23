Doerun Police Department

Arrests

Taylor Woodall, 24, 147 Maple St. Tifton, Ga. was charged Feb. 19 with probation violation.

Moultrie Police Department

Arrests

Christopher Monroe McMillan, 39, 212 Circle Drive, was charged Feb. 19 with probation violation.

Norris Lavelle Mcclendon, 49, 1369 Summer Circle was charged on Feb. 21 with duty to obey and theft by shoplifting.

Georgia State Patrol

Arrests

Alaine Nikole Croy, 37, New Port Richey, Fla., was charged on Feb. 23 with DUI-alcohol and failure to drive in a single lane.

Sherri Marie Kelly, 56, Tallahassee, Fla., was charged Feb. 13 with DUI-marijuana and speeding.

Berlin Police Department

Arrests

Hector Villeda, 21, 376 Lane Road, was charged Feb. 19 with driving an unregistered vehicle, driving with a suspended license and driving with no insurance.

Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests

Kelli Ann Gerces, 22, 209 Jasmine Lane, Omega, was charged Feb. 20 with a failure to appear.

Cain Eugene Hall, 43, 253 Southerland Ave., Berlin, was charged Feb. 19 with probation violation.

Tyler Reed Mitchell, 21, 332 Tompkins Road, Barney, Ga., was charged Feb. 20 with probation violation.

Michael Lance Corbin, 49, 11403 Hwy. 93, Sale City, Ga., was charged Feb. 22 with battery in connection with a July 5, 2019, incident.

Frederick Logan Faircloth, 33, 369 JD Herndon Road, was charged Feb. 19 with enticing a child for indecent purposes, criminal attempt to commit a felony, probation violation, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct. 

Torie Gibson, 20, 213 Mae Road, was charged on Feb. 22 with probation violation

Barbara Louise Mullis, 42, 350 Bob Taylor Road, Hartsfield, Ga., was charged Feb. 19 with probation violation

Randall Eugene Lawhorn, 40, 132 Thigpen Trail, was charged on Feb. 20 with aggravated battery

Anthony Palomares, 37, 281 Jerusalem Church Road, was charged Feb. 19 with criminal trespass and theft by taking.

John Leon Strong Jr., 40, 122 Fifth St. S.W., was charged Feb. 19 with deposit account fraud.

Marion Chadwick Well, 45, 2122 RL Sears Rd., Norman Park, was charged Feb. 5 with parole violation and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jerome Lamar Butler, 47, Pelham, Ga., was charged Feb. 15 with possession of a firearm or knife while committing a crime, aggravated battery and aggravated assault. 

• James Dwayne Taylor, 48, 311 West Bethel was arrested on Feb. 17 for a bench warrant that was issued on Feb. 8.

Incidents

• A sheriff’s deputy responded to reports of a burglary at Moultrie Mini Storage at 1418 Ga. HWY 133 S. According to the complainant, a Mitsubishi flat screen, Xbox One, Xbox 360, HP laptop, Nintendo Wii and miscellaneous jewelry had been stolen. The total value of the missing items is about $5,675. No suspects at this time.

•  A deputy was called to Marco’s Authentic Mexican Food, 1435 Highway 133 South, in regards to a robbery. The complainant said an employee stole $2,000 out of the safe on the premises.

