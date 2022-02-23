Department Of Natural Resources
Arrests
• Michael Blake Speed, 49, 677 Daughtery St., Coldwater, Miss., was charged Feb. 19 with driving while license withdrawn.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Steven Ray Miller Jr., 27, 710 East Union Drive, Doerun, was charged Feb. 21 with probation violation.
• Willie Lawrence Bender, 61, 419 Fifth Ave. N.W., was charged Feb. 21 with D.U.I., open container in vehicle, due care and speeding.
• Chare Chavale Adams, 30, 275 Timber Ridge Road, was charged Feb. 21 with no insurance, expired vehicle tag or decal, driving while license is withdrawn and speeding.
Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Gerald Jerry Watts, 54, 102 Second St. S.W., was charged Feb. 13 with simple battery.
• Robert George Sanders, 33, 306 Indian Lake Drive, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 22 with theft by taking.
• Calvin Ray Simpson Jr., 34, 205 MLK Jr. Drive, was charged Feb. 18 with two counts of probation violation.
• Quenton Dontre Scott, 28, 1340 Fourth St. S.W., was charged Feb. 11 with probation violation.
• Allen Michael Robeson, 27, 731 Sumner Road, was charged Feb. 19 with two counts of theft by shoplifting and two counts of probation violation.
• Percy Jakwaile Crawford Jr., 46, 809 Second Ave. S.W., was charged Feb. 19 with theft by shoplifting.
• Claro Alin Juarez, 32, 1500 West Mitchell St., Adel, was charged Feb. 18 with theft by receiving stolen property, adult restraint seat belt law and driving without a valid license.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Troy Alex Tyrone Davidson, 38, 1148 Norman Park Road, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 20 with failure to appear and possession of ecstasy.
• Mellissa Eugenie Snyder, 53, 550 Hagin Still Road, Doerun, was charged Feb. 22 with probation violation.
• Terrance Jermain King, 35, 1204 Fourth Ave. S.E., was charged Feb. 21 with obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
• Hlejendro Lopez, 42, 726 Hwy. 319 N., Norman Park, was charged Feb. 19 with D.U.I., failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without a valid license.
• Gregory Hipps, 50, 1229 Third St. S.E., was charged Feb. 17 with criminal trespass.
