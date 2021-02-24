Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Marcus Edward Blakely, 40, 1708 First Ave., Apt. 206, was charged Feb. 3 with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement, aggravated stalking and simple battery.
• Courtney Maran Contrell, 33, 2028 Second St. S.E., Doerun, was charged Feb. 23 was charged with probation violation.
• James Darrell Bryant, 44, Thomasville, was charged Feb. 23 with possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a drug related object.
• Davean Bernard Enoch, 18, 289 Beaty Road, was charged Feb. 10 with possession of a drug related object, tail lights required and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Georgia State Patrol
Arrests
• Lester Joel Ramirez, 40, 302 Tallokas Estates, was charged Feb. 23 with D.U.I.-Alcohol and failure to drive in a single lane.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• James Heath McDaniel, 28, 220 Hawthorne Drive, Lot 20, was charged Feb. 19 with felony escape. McDaniel was being held in the Colquitt County Jail on charges of aggravated assault fleeing attempting to elude, two counts of aggravated assault, possession or transport of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime.
• Jose Angel Martin, 23, 297 Lisa Lane, Norman Park, was charged Feb. 19 with felony escape. Martin was being held in the Colquitt County Jail on charges of crossing guard line with weapons or drugs and conspiracy to commit crime.
• Nicholas Ryan Romero, 32, 853 Hopewell Church Road, Norman Park was charged Feb. 19 with felony escape. Romero was being held in the Colquitt County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm while attempting to commit a crime, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by taking, theft by receiving stolen property and obtainment of prohibited item without authorization.
• Joshua Jamara Rhymes, 34, 839 Northside Drive, Apt 3, was charged Feb. 23 with possession of ecstasy, driving with suspended license and possession of a drug related object.
• Joel Nelson Tucker, 31, 1271 Bob Taylor Road, was charged Feb. 19 with felony escape. Tucker was being held at the Colquitt County Jail on charges of interference with electronic monitoring device, two counts of financial transaction card theft, burglary 1st degree, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of meth and conspiracy to commit a crime.
• Perfecto Maises Lopez-Lopez, 18, 206 Beaty Road, was charged Feb. 24 with aggravated child molestation, false imprisonment, cruelty to children and rape.
• Justin Cedric Suber, 37, 227 Ruth St., was charged Feb. 23 with bondsman off bond: sex offender failure to register
• Holly Delynn Parker, 31, 1202 Tallokas Point Road, was charged Feb. 22 with four counts of misdemeanor theft by taking.
• Randall Anderson, 64, 1215 CS Powell Rd. Omega, was charged Feb. 19 with disorderly conduct.
Incident
• A sheriff's deputy was dispatched to Vereen School in regards to possible theft.
