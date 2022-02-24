Moultrie Police Department
Arrests
• Sonja Nan Fox, 60, 2812 Hwy. 319 S., was charged Feb. 23 with probation violation.
Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office
Arrests
• Michael Roger Daniel, 33, 2479 Daniel Lane, Meigs, was charged Feb. 23 with failure to appear.
• Tonya Renee McMurphy, 39, 1720 Hwy. 133 S., was charged Feb. 23 with failure to appear.
• Randy Daniel Thomason, 28, 539 Ellis May Road, was charged Feb. 23 with marijuana possession less than an ounce.
